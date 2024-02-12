"Ok Roger Federer, your knee is okay now, time to go back to tennis" - Fans delighted by the Swiss hitting the slopes with Lindsey Vonn

Roger Federer and former Alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn hitting the slopes together in Switzerland has drawn cheers from tennis fans.

Federer retired from professional tennis in September 2022, concluding his illustrious career with an emotional farewell at the Laver Cup. He has since embraced an exciting lifestyle, frequently indulging in family vacations, making tournament visits, and gracing prestigious events like the MET Gala and Formula 1 Grand Prix with his presence.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion recently added another chapter to his post-retirement adventures, enjoying a skiing session with Lindsey Vonn. Vonn reflected on their time together on social media and deemed the former World No. 1 to be the "forever GOAT," emphasizing his immeasurable impact on the sport over statistics.

"Normally, people you look up to always let you down in one way or another, but not Roger [Federer]. Rog is the epitome of a true sportsman and champion in every sense of the word. We’ve been talking about skiing together for such a long time I wasn’t sure if it would happen…. But here we are; retired, skiing and enjoying life! Thanks for this memory Rog," she wrote in a now deleted post on X (formerly Twitter).

"You and your family are truly one of a kind and no matter what the statistics say (or Leo lol) you’re the forever GOAT because it takes a lot more than numbers to make the kind of impact you have, I’m just one of millions. Cheers my friend," she added.

Fans were delighted by Roger Federer's skiing session, with several of them humorously speculating about his potential return to tennis as his knee appeared to be in good shape.

"Ok Roger, your knee is ok now. Time to go back to tennis," a fan posted.

"Those knees looking good 👀 ready for exhibition with Carlos in the future!" another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans joked about the 20-time Grand Slam champion's comeback being prophesized in ATP's hilarious spoof sketch for the 2024 season.

"Roger's return was in the script for the 2024 season, wasn't it?," one fan commented.

"Yeah, CGI. Somehow, Roger has returned," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Roger Federer can be my GOAT no matter what other people think" - Lindsey Vonn defends her comments amid backlash

Roger Federer

Lindsey Vonn declaring Roger Federer to be her "forever GOAT" sparked a heated debate within the tennis community, with Novak Djokovic fans in particular taking offense to her dismissing statistics in favor of granting the Swiss legend that title.

This backlash prompted the American to delete her tribute to Federer on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that she didn't want the negative comments to tarnish her pleasant memory of skiing with the 20-time Grand Slam champion. She also emphasized her right to consider the former World No. 1 her GOAT regardless of other people's opinions on the matter.

"I wasn’t forced, I just didn’t want the negative comments ruining my memory. And the post wasn’t a comparison, it was a tribute to my friend who has made a big impact in my life. Everyone just freaks out when the term goat is used. He can be my goat no matter what other people think," she posted on X.

With Djokovic also recently hitting the slopes, Vonn put an end to the raging debate by simply expressing her delight that both tennis legends enjoyed skiing.

"I’m just happy they both enjoy skiing. Makes me happy!"

