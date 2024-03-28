Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, Madison Keys, Tommy Paul, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Elina Svitolina recently tested their knowledge about Miami in a trivia contest during the ongoing Miami Open.

At the 2024 Miami Open, the women's semifinal field is set with last year's finalist Elena Rybakina taking on three-time champion Victoria Azarenka and Ekaterina Alexandrova competing against Danielle Collins for a place in the final.

On the men's side, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner will lock horns for a place in the finals. Alexander Zverev is the third semifinalist and will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Grigor Dimitrov in the last four.

The players took part in a trivia contest and answered questions related to Miami during their media engagement.

The players were first asked to tell Miami's nickname. While Fritz, Ruud, Paul, Dimitrov, and De Minaur promptly replied "305", Jessica Pegula, Keys, Rune, and Svitolina did not know the answer. Rune hilariously guessed "Mimi" while Keys guessed 'Harry Potter World'.

The next question was: "Who sang the Welcome to Miami song?" While Ruud, De Minaur, and Fritz did not know the answer, the others correctly answered Will Smith.

Fritz was unable to respond and Keys hilariously asked him to acquaint himself with the culture, while Rune pointed out that he is younger than Fritz and still knew the answer.

"Ok, Taylor, culture yourself," Madison Keys said.

"I think he is still a millennial and millennials know Will Smith," Jessica Pegula responded.

"And I am even younger than him so maybe I am old in my mind that’s why," Holger Rune added.

The last question quizzed them about the NFL team that is based in Miami. All of them answered Miami Dolphins, while Rune said that American Football is not very popular in Europe.

"Well you know in Europe we don’t have these kind of sports," Rune said before correctly answering Miami Dolphins.

Grigor Dimitrov has reached Miami Open quarterfinals but Jessica Pegula, Holger Rune and others tasted defeat

Jessica Pegula at the 2024 Miami Open

Grigor Dimitrov is set to fight for a place in the semifinals at the Miami Open. He defeated Alejandro Tabilo, Yannick Hanfmann, and Hubert Hurkacz to set up a quarterfinal encounter with No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Jessica Pegula lost her quarterfinal match to Ekaterina Alexandrova. Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur, and Madison Keys faltered in the fourth round, losing to Nicolas Jarry, Fabian Marozsan, and Elena Rybakina, respectively.

Holger Rune lost to Fabian Marozsan in the second round, having received a bye in the first round. Taylor Fritz also met the same fate, losing in the second round to Thiago Seyboth Wild after he was awarded a bye in the first round.

Elina Svitolina too lost in the second round to Naomi Osaka, after she got a bye in the first round. Tommy Paul could not complete his second-round match against Martin Damm Jr., as he got injured in the second set. Paul, too, received a bye in the first round.