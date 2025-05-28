Olga Danilovic stuns Danielle Collins with boyfriend & soccer superstar Jan Oblak cheering her on for major French Open upset

Olga Danilovic pulled off a stunning upset over Danielle Collins on Day 4 of the French Open, with her boyfriend and soccer star Jan Oblak cheering her on from the stands.

After a straight-sets victory over Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the first round, Danilovic went on to face Collins in the second round of the French Open on May 28. In a hard-fought three-set battle, Danilovic emerged victorious, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

The spotlight, however, was stolen by the Serbian’s boyfriend, who was seen cheering for her from the stands. Her boyfriend, Jan Oblak, is a Slovenian professional soccer star. He plays as a goalkeeper for Atlético Madrid. Olga Danilovic confirmed their relationship back in 2023 during a Serbian press conference. Since then, the couple has often been seen together in social media posts, at events, and more.

A well-known journalist and popular tennis commentator shared this heartwarming moment of the power couple on X (formerly Twitter) that same day. He captioned the post:

"Jan Oblak supporting girlfriend Danilovic at #RolandGarros. She is leading Danielle Collins 3-2 in the 3rd."

After a flawless second-round victory at Roland Garros, Danilovic is set to face the winner of the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Jil Teichmann in her third-round clash at the French Open on Friday, May 30.

