Serena Williams shared her daughter Olympia's reaction while promoting her beauty brand, 'WYN'. Moreover Olympia's "stink face", prompted the legendary athlete to continue talking about her.

Williams has pursued many business ventures after her retirement in 2022. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has invested in numerous domains, such as e-commerce and healthcare. She later launched a makeup brand called 'WYN Beauty', which she keeps promoting on social media.

This time was no different, as the 42-year-old was endorsing her brand as she shared a quick beauty routine with her followers. Her daughter, however, showed less interest while she watched her mother put on makeup.

"Okay every one, this beauty routine by Wyn beauty literally took me 4 minutes, because Olympia as you can see is in the background giving me stink face and she is angry and she is like I want to go down stairs. And she didn't get a lot of sleep." Williams revealed why her daughter was annoyed.

Olympia couldn't hide her contemptuous look throughout the clip while the American again emphasized how her daughter frowned in the background.

"This is what I am talking about. I need to have something that's superfast active beauty that I can put really fast, because look at her. Look at the attitude she is giving me in the background. You know, she is 6 years old, so I don't have, sometimes I don't have a lot of time to do a full facial makeup, but I wanna still go to her school, still got to places, go to my grocery store, go to wallmart, you know regular mom things."

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia's adorable portrait once made her husband Alexis Ohanian chuckle

A few days back, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared an adorable portrait done by his daughter on social media. The portrait depicted Ohanian, his wife Williams, and their younger daughter Adira. Ohanian further said that Olympia forgot to include him in both portraits. However, Olympia added a smaller version of her dad as an addition.

Ohanian also revealed that he was amused by the adorable artwork and that he even had it framed.

"This made me laugh so hard, I had to get it framed. I'm not mad that she clearly added me after the fact, but I am mad she drew me so damn small," Ohanian wrote on X ( formerly Twitter)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have been married since 2017 and have two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

