“Olympia & I play very differently” - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian shares how he gets to bond with daughter over LEGO

Tennis icon Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian shared an adorable glimpse from his bonding moment with daughter Olympia.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian often share candid moments with their daughter Olympia. Ohanian has been frequently spotted spending a great time together. Mostly sharing a hobby or two with the five-year-old.

This time the Reddit co-founder shared a candid shot from their LEGO playtime with a heart-warming message.

The doting father of two engages with fans quite often giving daily updates on life with his daughter. On Thursday, September 1, the 40-year-old posted on how their approach to playing LEGO is not aligned. Olympia has her priorities straight, she is focused on playing with built kits and characters.

Ohanian affirms to be grateful, as he believes the LEGO sessions help him spend downtime with his five-year-old. Not only does he reveal their distinct playing style but his caption seems to be overflowing with gratitude.

“Olympia & I play with legos very differently. I love to build new things. She'd rather play with built kits and her family of characters, going on adventures together or playing house. She's 1000x more interested in the Friends line (cleverly targeted toward young girls) and I'm grateful LEGO made it because we get to have all this time together.”

“My new fragrance is old spoiled milk” Serena Williams on her postpartum care

The 23-time Major winner let her fans in on a glimpse of her postpartum care after. Williams welcomed her second daughter Adira River with her husband Alexis Ohanian last week.

She shared a small insight into her ‘mom life’ as she takes care of the newborn. The mother of two wrote on X (formerly Twitter) to share a peek into her life after baby Adira.

Williams wrote that her new fragrance is “old spoiled milk” recently.

"My new fragrance is 'old spoiled milk'. #momlife"

The couple leaves no stone unturned when it comes to taking care of their daughters. Days before they welcomed their newborn, Alexis Ohanian revealed on X that they have preserved Olympia’s stem cells and plan to do the same for baby Adira River.

Stem cells banking is a proven procedure to save lives in the future with regenerative medicine and therapeutic application.

"I've banked Olympia's stem cells and we'll do the same for Jelly Bean. More people should have access to this tech and that's why I invested in @anjahealth," Alexis Ohanian's tweet read.

