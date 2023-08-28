"You notice everything, I love that about you" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian surprises daughter Olympia with Spider-Gwen pancake art

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently treated their daughter Olympia to a heartwarming pancake art surprise, only to find himself answering for a flaw the five-year-old noticed in his design.

Williams and Ohanian frequently share glimpses into special moments with their daughter Olympia on social media. Ohanian, in particular, actively engages in the five-year-old's extracurricular interests, frequently posting pictures of them partaking in their shared hobbies. The father-daughter duo's tradition of making pancakes together routinely takes center stage on the 40-year-old's social media.

On Sunday, August 27, Ohanian surprised his daughter by crafting an impressive pancake depiction of Spider-Gwen. The five-year-old was easily able to discern his artistic intention.

"Alright Olympia what do you think?" Ohanian asked.

"Spider-Gwen?" Olympia replied.

As Ohanian attempted to explain that his attempt wasn't the best, Olympia interjected, pointing out that the pancake was broken.

"It is. I know it’s not the best Spider-Gwen but," he said.

"It’s broken!" the 5-year-old exclaimed.

The American confessed that the break occurred while he was flipping the pancake and conceded that the character's face wasn't ideal. He also admitted to hoping that the flaw would escape Olympia's attention.

"I know, I broke it on the flip. And the face is a little off," Ohanian said.

"Then why did you say it wasn’t broken?" Olympia asked.

"You’re right, I was hoping you wouldn’t notice but you notice everything and I love that about you," he said.

The five-year-old mentioned that she had spotted a small crack down the figure's arm before digging into her meal.

"Because of the crack," she said.

"Yeah, you see everything. Alright, enjoy," Ohanian said.

Ohanian also shared a behind-the-scenes look into the process of crafting the Spider-Gwen pancake art.

"A little off but SpiderGwen still saved the day. #PapaPancakes for @olympiaohanian," he captioned the post on Instagram.

"I've been kicked out" - Serena Williams jokes around with daughter Olympia while converting her former playroom into nursery for 2nd child

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their second child, a daughter named Adira River Ohanian. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently treated fans to a glimpse into her efforts to transform Olympia's old playroom into a nursery for Adira.

In a vlog on her YouTube channel, the former World No. 1, who was still pregnant at the time, documented the makeover process.

"It actually used to be Olympia's room and it had like blue carpet and it was like a playroom for her," Serena Williams said.

However, her renovation plans hit a small snag owing to Olympia's apparent possessiveness over her former room. The video took a hilarious turn when the five-year-old blocked Williams' entry into the room.

"You can't go," Olympia said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion joked about having been kicked out of the room by her daughter.

"Am I not supposed to be in your room? I've been kicked out a bit," Williams said.

Serena Williams later unveiled the finished nursery, which was beautifully decorated in a red and white theme.

