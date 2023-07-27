Serena Williams' former hitting partner Sascha Bajin has weighed in on potentially coaching the American legend's five-year-old daughter in 10 years time.

Bajin, who previously coached Karolina Pliskova between 2020 and July 2022, reunited with the former World No. 1 in December last year. The pair recently ended their partnership once more.

The German took to social media and thanked Pliskova for giving him another opportunity to work together. He wished her luck for the 2023 US Open and expressed his desire to see her win a Grand Slam title. Bajin also invited suggestions from fans regarding his next move.

"Hey @KaPliskova thanks for giving it another go with me. Thank you for all the fun moments and memories created. All the best from me to you and good luck at the US Open. Hope you get your slam. Let’s see what’s next for me. Any suggestions guys?" Bajin tweeted.

A fan suggested that he coach Williams' daughter Olympia in 10 years time and also floated the idea of him joining Caroline Wozniacki's team ahead of the Dane's return to competitive tennis at the Canadian Open.

In response, Bajin joked that Olympia, being the 23-time Grand Slam champion's daughter, would be ready to play tennis competitively in just five years. He also mentioned running into Wozniacki at Wimbledon, commenting that she appeared to be in good shape.

"Olympia is Serena's blood, she gonna be ready (to play tennis) in 5. Yes, I ran into Caroline at Wimbledon, she looked fit," he responded.

"Olympia doesn't actually like to play tennis too much" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams talks about Olympia's interest in tennis

Serena Williams joined Norah O'Donnell on the CBS show 'Person to Person with Norah O'Donnell' in March and revealed that her daughter, Olympia, is not too fond of playing tennis, which she found slightly disappointing.

However, she acknowledged that the five-year-old is naturally talented at the sport and that she is currently trying to find ways to encourage her to play more.

"Olympia doesn't actually like to play tennis too much. That's a little disappointing for me, but she's actually really good at it. So we are trying to figure out a way to get her to play a little bit," she said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also mentioned that Olympia enjoys being social, going to school, and spending time with friends. To encourage her daughter to play more tennis, Williams floated the idea of making tennis a more social activity by encouraging her daughter to take part in group lessons.

"Olympia loves being social...She loves being around friends, she loves going to school," Williams continued. "Maybe I can push her into tennis by getting other kids to have a group lesson, I think that's what I'm gonna do...I really want her to play at least a little bit, because she's actually really good at it."

