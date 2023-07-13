Tennis fans shared their reactions to Marketa Vondrousova beating Elina Svitolina in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In the contest of two unseeded players, World No. 42 Marketa Vondrousova secured a straight-sets 6-3, 6-3 victory over Ukraine’s wildcard entrant Elina Svitolina. The encounter lasted one hour and 15 minutes and saw Vondrousova earn six breaks of serve against Svitolina’s three.

Marketa Vondrousova maintained a lead over the former World No. 3 for the most part of the match, and raced to a hefty 4-0 (40-0) lead in the second set. She was, however, challenged by a determined Svitolina who reclaimed both service breaks to move up 4-3. Vondrousova eventually broke the Ukrainian in the next game and successfully served out the match to halt Svitolina’s outstanding campaign.

This is Vondrousova’s second Grand Slam final, but her first at Wimbledon. She was the runner-up at the 2019 French Open as well. The 24-year-old’s recent achievements also include a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tennis fans reacted to Vondrousova’s impressive campaign in amazement.

“Vondrousova has always been very underrated. Happy to see her win on the big stage,” one fan said.

"Fantastic from Vondrousova. Seemed like a moment where Elina Svitolina would get back into it in the second but she shut the door pretty impressively," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Not to be for Elina Svitolina but what a story. Her comeback from pregnancy has been so special and so impressive.



And what about Marketa Vondrousova’s

And what about Marketa Vondrousova's comeback from injury! Four years after her maiden Grand Slam final, she's back in another one. A statement performance today.

After Marketa Vondrousova became a French Open finalist in 2019, her career was subsequently affected by injuries. But as a well-rounded left-handed player, she can befuddle opponents with her serve and a variety of shots, from soft and dicey to overpowering.

thunderstorm @darkennighttt @Wimbledon She will be next Serena Williams,just need little more practice @Wimbledon She will be next Serena Williams,just need little more practice

Barry Fleming @BarryJFleming @ANTONIOEESPARZA @Wimbledon Her career has been derailed by injuries - she was a finalist at Roland Garros in 2019 and the Tokyo Olympic in 2021. Hopefully she can stay healthy and build on her success here. She’s very talented. Lovely variety in her game. @ANTONIOEESPARZA @Wimbledon Her career has been derailed by injuries - she was a finalist at Roland Garros in 2019 and the Tokyo Olympic in 2021. Hopefully she can stay healthy and build on her success here. She’s very talented. Lovely variety in her game.

semaganda julius @semagandajuliu3 not like men's where the winner always win and the loosers always loose @Wimbledon Thats y I love women tennisnot like men's where the winner always win and the loosers always loose @Wimbledon Thats y I love women tennis 🎾 not like men's where the winner always win and the loosers always loose

Smitty Eng @HSmithEST @Wimbledon Grand Slam tournaments are full of surprises like a box of chocolates. Don't bet against the underdog like Marketa @Wimbledon Grand Slam tournaments are full of surprises like a box of chocolates. Don't bet against the underdog like Marketa

She-smash @YoYoflatline on making the finals .. well done. Good luck 🏾 @Wimbledon She played like she was seeded.. watch her sprout n grow.. amazing 🤩 match. Congratson making the finals .. well done. Good luck @Wimbledon She played like she was seeded.. watch her sprout n grow.. amazing 🤩 match. Congrats 🎊 on making the finals .. well done. Good luck 🍀❤️💪🏾

This is another fairytale tbh after having been taught about her journey a few days ago.



Marketa Vondrousova has a thing for odd years:



2019: Roland-Garros finalist

2021: Olympic Games finalist

2023: Wimbledon finalist (to be continued)



One of the most incredible résumés for someone who has spent so much time under the radar compared to some of her peers.

Nipun @iNipunK @josemorgado Good to see a player with complete game making it to the final.. @josemorgado Good to see a player with complete game making it to the final..

ItsWillGraham @itsWillGram @josemorgado Low key been a Vondrousova fan for a while, but her career may be the most inexplicable on tour. Only has 1 title from very early on, but made French open and Olympics finals. Sabalenka beat her comprehensively last few times. Marketa will like her chances against Jabeur though.. @josemorgado Low key been a Vondrousova fan for a while, but her career may be the most inexplicable on tour. Only has 1 title from very early on, but made French open and Olympics finals. Sabalenka beat her comprehensively last few times. Marketa will like her chances against Jabeur though..

"I was here last year watching my best friend playing qualies with a cast on" - Marketa Vondrousova after Wimbledon SF victory over Elina Svitolina

Marketa Vondrousova at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Marketa Vondrousova expressed her emotions after booking her spot in Saturday’s Wimbledon final. She said that the match was tough, and praised Elina Svitolina’s fighting spirit.

“I cannot believe it, you know. I’m just verry happy that I made the final. The game was very tough. She’s such a fighter and she’s also such a great person,” the 24-year-old Czech said in her on-court interview.

Vondrousova also admitted to being nervous throughout the match and recalled her temporarily slackened form in the second set.

“I was crazy nervous. I was nervous the whole match. I was leading 4-0 in the second set, and she came back; She broke me twice. You just have to stay focused; Just try to fight for very game,” she added.

The World No. 42’s 2022 season was plagued by physical struggles and reached an abrupt end following a wrist surgery in May. Thus, Vondrousova stated that she is grateful to be fit and competing again.

“I didn’t play for six months last year. You never know if you can be at that level again. I’m just so grateful to be here and to be healthy; To play tennis again. I was here last year watching my best friend playing qualies with a cast on. So, it’s a change. I’m very grateful,” she said.

Thanks to her admirable Wimbledon campaign, the Czech currently stands at a live ranking of World No. 16. She will hope to better her position win a win in the final on Saturday, where she awaits the winner of the clash between Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka.

