Tennis fans shared their reactions to Marketa Vondrousova beating Elina Svitolina in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.
In the contest of two unseeded players, World No. 42 Marketa Vondrousova secured a straight-sets 6-3, 6-3 victory over Ukraine’s wildcard entrant Elina Svitolina. The encounter lasted one hour and 15 minutes and saw Vondrousova earn six breaks of serve against Svitolina’s three.
Marketa Vondrousova maintained a lead over the former World No. 3 for the most part of the match, and raced to a hefty 4-0 (40-0) lead in the second set. She was, however, challenged by a determined Svitolina who reclaimed both service breaks to move up 4-3. Vondrousova eventually broke the Ukrainian in the next game and successfully served out the match to halt Svitolina’s outstanding campaign.
This is Vondrousova’s second Grand Slam final, but her first at Wimbledon. She was the runner-up at the 2019 French Open as well. The 24-year-old’s recent achievements also include a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Tennis fans reacted to Vondrousova’s impressive campaign in amazement.
“Vondrousova has always been very underrated. Happy to see her win on the big stage,” one fan said.
“Fantastic from Vondrousova. Seemed like a moment where Elina Svitolina would get back into it in the second but she shut the door pretty impressively,” another fan said.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
"I was here last year watching my best friend playing qualies with a cast on" - Marketa Vondrousova after Wimbledon SF victory over Elina Svitolina
Marketa Vondrousova expressed her emotions after booking her spot in Saturday’s Wimbledon final. She said that the match was tough, and praised Elina Svitolina’s fighting spirit.
“I cannot believe it, you know. I’m just verry happy that I made the final. The game was very tough. She’s such a fighter and she’s also such a great person,” the 24-year-old Czech said in her on-court interview.
Vondrousova also admitted to being nervous throughout the match and recalled her temporarily slackened form in the second set.
“I was crazy nervous. I was nervous the whole match. I was leading 4-0 in the second set, and she came back; She broke me twice. You just have to stay focused; Just try to fight for very game,” she added.
The World No. 42’s 2022 season was plagued by physical struggles and reached an abrupt end following a wrist surgery in May. Thus, Vondrousova stated that she is grateful to be fit and competing again.
“I didn’t play for six months last year. You never know if you can be at that level again. I’m just so grateful to be here and to be healthy; To play tennis again. I was here last year watching my best friend playing qualies with a cast on. So, it’s a change. I’m very grateful,” she said.
Thanks to her admirable Wimbledon campaign, the Czech currently stands at a live ranking of World No. 16. She will hope to better her position win a win in the final on Saturday, where she awaits the winner of the clash between Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka.