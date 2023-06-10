Third-seeded Novak Djokovic has progressed to the final of the 2023 French Open, eliciting praise from Thierry Guibert, Lacoste's President and a prominent figure in the sports fashion industry.

The Serbian is set to face the fourth seed Casper Ruud in the final. He has demonstrated formidable play this season, defeating the first seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal. In recognition of this achievement, he received a congratulatory tweet from Thierry Guibert.

"One more boss @DjokerNole and I can retire 😂. Thanks for being yourself. Resilient. Iconic. Loyal."

Djokovic has been associated with Lacoste since 2017, and Guibert's tweet signifies the ongoing relationship between the brand and the athlete.

This is not the first time Djokovic has reached a Grand Slam final. However, his impending match against Casper Ruud has sparked considerable anticipation. Ruud, with his consistent performance throughout the tournament, is expected to give Nole a tough fight in the final.

Novak Djokovic poised to set record for most men’s Grand Slam titles

Driving past Carlos Alcaraz to reach the French Open finals

The conclusion of the French Open 2023 semifinals has placed Novak Djokovic, the third seed, a single victory away from creating a new landmark in men's tennis. Djokovic and Rafael Nadal presently share the record for the most men's Grand Slam titles at 22 each.

The Serbian welcomes the pressure associated with his stature, aiming to further etch his name in the annals of tennis history. In the face of mounting anticipation, Djokovic regards this pressure not as a burden but as a driving force. During the press conference after the semi-final, he said:

"There's always pressure, and it's not going to change. It's part of the sport, part of my life. I view pressure as a privilege and a catalyst for motivation. It fuels my ambition to perform well and make it to Sunday."

It sounds like Djokovic is ready and determined to claim another Grand Slam title. While aware of the historic setting, he maintains a clear focus on the imminent challenge, the final against fourth seed Casper Ruud.

