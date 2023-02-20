"All his children play, one really loves it" - Roger Federer & wife Mirka delighted with how their kids have taken to tennis, says Mary Joe Fernandez

Roger Federer, married to Mirka Federer, is a father to four children — Myla, Charlene, Leo, and Lenny. According to former American player Mary Joe Fernandez, one of the star's kids has started taking the sport seriously.

The legendary Swiss ace is a 20-time Grand Slam champion. He is hailed as the most dominating player in the history of the sport along with his biggest rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. At the age of 41, the eight-time Wimbledon winner hung up his racquet, the 2022 Laver Cup being his last tournament.

Former World No. 4 Fernandez, meanwhile, is married to Anthony Lewisohn Godsick, who has been Federer's agent since the 2005 US Open.

While on the Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe podcast recently, Fernandez was asked about how the icon was enjoying his post-retirement life. She stated that the 20-time Grand Slam champion was still busy but he and his wife Mirka were really happy about one of the kids showing interest in tennis.

"He's doing really well. He's back home in Switzerland with his wife and his four children and it's funny, I didn't talk to him about watching tennis but I'm sure he did, he loves tennis," Fernandez said.

"All his children play tennis. One really loves it, which is so fun for him and his wife, Mirka. They love tennis so much, they're like, 'They have to play'. Finally, one of them is really showing big interest in it, so it's very very cool to see," she added.

Fernandez added that the Swiss maestro is yet to recover from his knee issue and that he is gearing up to host the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 this year.

"He's rehabbing his knee. The knee is not at 100%, as we remember from the Laver Cup. He's hoping maybe at some point to play a little bit. But right now, he's enjoying just the time at home with his family. I know he’s hosting the Met Ball in May in New York. He’s got a busy social calendar and a lot of sponsor responsibilities. So they’re keeping him busy. My husband’s keeping him very busy," she added.

Roger Federer will co-host 2023 Met Gala with Dua Lipa

Roger Federer at the 2022 Wimbledon

In January 2023, Roger Federer revealed that he was going to co-host the 2023 Met Gala, an annual fundraiser. He will host the event alongside Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, and Anna Wintour.

"I am so excited to be coming back to New York to co-host this year's Met Gala with Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, and my dear friend, Anna Wintour. The 2023 Met Gala celebrates the opening of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and provides The Costume Institute," he wrote.

Before Federer, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka also served as co-chairs at the event.

Poll : 0 votes