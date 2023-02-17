Roger Federer unveils new edition of iconic Wilson tennis racquet

The legendary Roger Federer recently unveiled the new Wilson ProStaff V14 to the world. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is widely regarded as the perfect ambassador for tennis racquets, as his skills and expertise can showcase their capabilities in impressive fashion.

The 41-year-old's tennis career has benefited greatly from his careful selection of tennis gear and accessories. His choice of racquet held a lot of significance, and was a cornerstone of his dominance on the court.

Roger Federer’s weapon of choice has long been the Wilson ProStaff Racquet, which was first released in 1984 and designed by the late racquet designer Pierre Babolat. The ProStaffv14, the latest version of the iconic racquet, has a mid-plus size head, 95 square inch head size, and a relatively short 27-inch length.

This design gives the racquet a balance of power and control that perfectly complements Federer’s style of play.

While unveiling the Wilson ProStaff V14, the Swiss legend hailed the 'precision' of the new racquet.

"Wilson has a new ProStaff coming out the V14 and for the first time in quite some time now I won’t be the one playing or debuting it on the tour which is obviously unfortunate," he said. "But you’ll see it in the hands of really some great other players from both the ATP and WTA tour in 2023 and beyond."

"The precision is still at the absolute top of the game and I know you’ll get as much joy out of the new version as with all the ProStaffs I played to date really," he added.

Roger Federer to co-chair the 2023 Met Gala

Roger Federer with Anna Wintour at the 2007 Oscar de la Renta Spring

Roger Federer has been chosen to co-chair the prestigious 2023 Met Gala in New York City this year. The Met Gala is the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraising event to benefit the Costume Institute’s exhibitions.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will join forces with Anna Wintour, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, and Dua Lipa to co-chair the 2023 edition of the gala. It was Wintour, the global editorial director of Vogue and an avid tennis fan, who extended an invitation to Federer to join her in leading the event.

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams have also previously served as co-chairs of the prestigious gala.

