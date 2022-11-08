“One week ago in Paris” – Rafael Nadal recalls the launch of his first fragrance line with his wife

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello launched their first fragrance line called 'In All Intimacy' last week.

A week after the launch of the pair's fragrance collection, the 22-time Grand Slam Champion shared a video recalling the event on his social media. He recounted how they, along with Henry Jacques, had revealed their project.

“one week ago… in Paris… we presented this amazing project with @henryjacquesparfums,” he captioned the video.

Nadal told Vogue at the launch that fragrance has always been a part of his life.

"As a person practicing sport every single day of my life, almost, after showering, I need the fragrance to help me recover, for me to feel clean and fresh. If I take a shower and I don't have fragrance with me, I don't feel complete. It's been a part of my life for a long time," he said.

Speaking about his collaboration with his wife, he said that the two of them were eager to work on a project together.

"We're taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?" he revealed.

"We loved the process so much, and found it so interesting, that we thought, why not take it one step further? It happened in a very natural way," he added.

"I want to give myself a chance; you never know when it's going to be the last, especially at my age" – Rafael Nadal on ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal - Rolex Paris Masters 2022

Rafael Nadal, after losing to Tommy Paul at the Paris Masters, said that he hopes to compete in the ATP Finals and wanted to offer a chance because one never knows when it will be the last match for a player in his situation.

"Yes, I hope, if nothing happens, I hope to be there. I'm excited about playing, even if it hasn't been a perfect couple of months for me. But, yeah, there's nothing to lose. After a good year, going there, I'm just trying my best. In the end, I need days on the tour. It's true that in the last five months, I didn't spend enough days on the tour. I don't even say competing on a tennis court. I say on the tour, practicing with the guys. That's what I need. I'm going to try. If I feel okay, I'll be there earlier than usual and have some practice," said Nadal.

"I just want to give myself a chance to enjoy another World Tour Finals, no? You never know when it's going to be the last, especially at my age. So I'm going to give my best to enjoy this one, and then next year, of course, I'm going to fight to be back there. Yeah, I need to put everything in perspective, and just I'm going to keep trying my best, and I need to be healthy enough to spend days on the tour. That's it," he added.

