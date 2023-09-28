"One of the worst things Novak Djokovic has done";"Should be banned for life" - Serb's glorification of gunmen involved in Kosovo shootout angers fans

On Thursday, September 28, Novak Djokovic tipped his hat to the fallen Serbian gunmen who met their fate at the hands of the Kosovo police on September 27. The gunmen had fenced into a Serbian Orthodox monastery in Bansjka village in Kosovo a couple of days ago, setting off a heated exchange of bullets with the Kosovo police.

On his Instagram account, the Serb spread the word from a page named "Srpskacast," where he showed his respect to his fellow countrymen by showering a bunch of praying emojis.

This post by Novak Djokovic caught the attention of a media house called "Kos_data," and they took to Twitter to shine a spotlight on Nole's action.

“Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has posted a picture glorifying the killed attackers of the Kosovo police," the post read.

This elicited furious reactions from tennis fans, causing them to tweet up a storm, venting their rage and frustration at Novak Djokovic. One fan was taken aback by Novak Djokovic's actions.

"It’s probably the one of the worst things Djokovic has done honestly," they wrote.

According to another user, the twenty-four-time Grand Slam winner should be permanently disqualified for his actions.

"Djokovic should be banned for life for this," a fan tweeted.

Another tennis enthusiast chastised Djokovic, 36, for his scumbag behavior in glorifying his compatriots who committed a terrorist assault.

"I don’t think you guys realise the magnitude of Djokovic’s Instagram story. The guy is literally glorying 3 men who committed a terror attack, attacked innocent people in a monastery and killed a police man. These are the people that Djokovic is glorifying. Total scum behaviour," a twitter user posted.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis enthusiasts:

Novak Djokovic gives his stamp of approval to Carlos Alcaraz

Italy Ryder Cup Golf

While some don’t agree with Novak Djokovic’s opinions outside of tennis, it is safe to say his thoughts on the sport carry weight. And the Serbian has now given Carlos Alcaraz his vote of confidence as the leader of a new era in tennis.

Speaking to Sky Sports during his appearance at the Ryder Cup All-Star event, Novak Djokovic highlighted the epic matches they’ve played out this year.

He stressed the Cincinnati final, which he labeled one of the best three-set matches he’s played in his career thus far.

“I think tennis, definitely the future is looking good with Carlos leading that field. We’ve had some thrilling encounters. This year with the final at Wimbledon and also Roland Garros and Cincinnati, that was one of the best three-set matches I’ve played," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic also expressed his hope to forge a rivalry with Carlos that could hold a candle to the ones he’s honed against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray.

While he wished to play the Wimbledon champion as many times as he’s done over the years against his counterparts in the Big Three, he also admitted it was unlikely.

“It’s great for our sport there are more rivalries happening with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal particularly and also with Andy Murray are right up there for me. Hopefully, I’ll play him as many times as I played the other guys and that will mean I’ll be playing for years to come. But I doubt that, let’s see how it goes," he stated.

