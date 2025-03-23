"Only Iga Swiatek can't beat Jelena Ostapenko" - Fans amused as Latvian loses to World No. 140 at Miami Open

Tennis fans reacted to Jelena Ostapenko's shocking loss to World No. 140, Alexandra Eala in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open. This match marked the first time that Ostapenko and Eala faced each other on the WTA Tour

Ostapenko , who had reached the third round of the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida last year, was seeded 25th in this year's draw. She kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round.

In her opening match, Jelena Ostapenko faced wild card Alexandra Eala and lost to her 6(2)-7, 7-5. This victory marked the 19-year-old Eala's first Top 30 win of her career and her first consecutive wins at the tour level

The surprising loss of Ostapenko to Eala drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to share their opinions . One fan suggested that most players can defeat Jelena Ostapenko on the WTA Tour, except for Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek and Ostapenko have faced off five times on the WTA Tour, with the former World No.1 losing all five matches. Their most recent encounter was in the semifinals of the 2025 Qatar Open, which Ostapenko won 6-3, 6-1.

"Only Iga can’t beat Osta," a fan posted.

Another fan humorously remarked that Jelena Ostapenko had secured her "yearly" victory against Iga Swiatek and had since "decided to dip" in her on-court performances.

"Penko really got her yearly Iga win and decided to dip," a fan wrote.

"Even Eala has a win over Ostapenko," a fan posted.

"Only one of them graduated from the beating penko university :( " a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Penko handing out wins to every girl and nationality but Iga," a fan posted.

"Eala should give Iga tips on how to beat Penko chz," a fan wrote.

"Alexandra eala please give this lady some tips on how to beat penko! please please please once again 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 🙏🏼 ," a fan posted.

After defeating Jelena Ostapenko, Alexandra Eala moved into Miami Open 3R, Iga Swiatek has also advance to the third round of the tournament

Alexandra Eala during her match against Jelena Ostapenko at Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following her win over Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open, Alexandra Eala has moved into the third round where she will face Madison Keys. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek has also advanced to the third round of the tournament and she will face Elise Mertens.

Eala received a wild card entry into the main draw of the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida. She defeated Katie Volynets 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round and recently overcame Jelena Ostapenko in the second round to advance to the third round, where she will face fifth seed Madison Keys.

Eala and Keys have never played against each other on the WTA Tour, making their upcoming third-round match at the 2025 Miami Open their first meeting. The winner of this match will move on to face either 10th seed Paula Badosa or 20th seed Clara Tauson in the fourth round of the tournament.

On the other hand, Iga Swiatek is seeded second at the 2025 Miami Open and she started her campaign in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. The former Word No.1 secured a victory over Caroline Garcia with a score of 6-2, 7-5 in her opening match and moved to the third round where she will face 27th seed Elise Mertens.

The two players have only met once before on the WTA Tour, in the second round of the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, where Swiatek emerged victorious with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

The winner of the third-round match between Iga Swiatek and Elise Mertens will go on to compete against either 15th seed Karolina Muchova or 23rd seed Elina Svitolina in the fourth round.

