"Only Novak Djokovic can play 10 tournaments a year and be No. 1" - Emil Ruusuvuori calls out grueling ATP schedule

Emil Ruusuvuori has criticized the ATP's demanding tennis schedule, highlighting that not every player can emulate Novak Djokovic by playing fewer tournaments and still maintaining a top ranking.

Djokovic recently clinched his seventh ATP Finals title and secured a record-extending eighth year-end No. 1 finish. In the process, the Serb also became the first player - male or female - to reach 400 weeks as the World No. 1.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has since arrived in Malaga, Spain, to lead Serbia in the Davis Cup Finals, where Emil Ruusuvuori is representing Finland.

In a recent interview, Ruusuvuori candidly discussed his struggles with shoulder and elbow injuries. The 24-year-old called out the ATP's demanding schedule for that, pointing out how the extensive travel and playing commitments adversely impacts players.

On a lighter note, the Finn quipped that reaching the World No. 1 ranking while competing in a handful of tournaments is a feat only Djokovic can accomplish.

"Yes, it surely is. The amount of travel and playing time too, but with a ranking like mine that's how this sport works. Only Novak can play ten tournaments a year and be number one (laughs)," he told Puntodebreak (as translated from Spanish).

"For the rest ... things are not so simple. We have to play a lot because there are many results that count, 19. The trips, the balls ... all that influences. Everyone says they would like to play less, but we end up playing almost every week. This is how we have to do it, that's what the circuit pushes us to do," he added.

Ruusuvuori also added his voice to the criticism surrounding the frequent ball changes on tour, highlighting the risks associated with the constant adjustments.

"What I can guarantee you 100% is that it doesn't help at all that we are constantly changing conditions. I also have to take a look at my schedule with the team, put together a schedule in which I can play two weeks with the same ball, because if you change every week, you are taking too much risk," he said.

Novak Djokovic-led Serbia to take on Great Britain at Davis Cup Final; Emil Ruusuvuori's Finland face Canada

Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic will look to cap off his remarkable season by securing Serbia's second Davis Cup triumph, having played a key role in their 2010 win. The 24-time Grand Slam champion will be joined by Laslo Djere, Dusan Lajovic, Miomir Kecmanovic and Hamad Medjedovic in pursuit of the title.

Serbia face Great Britain in the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 23. Cameron Norrie leads the British team, joined by Jack Draper, Liam Broady, Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury.

Meanwhile, Emil Ruusuvuori and his compatriots Otto Virtanen, Patrick Kaukovalta, Harri Heliovaara and Patrik Niklas-Salminen, will represent Finland against defending champions Canada.

The Canadian team, led by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic, also features Gabriel Diallo, Alexis Galarneau and Vasek Pospisil.

