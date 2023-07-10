Novak Djokovic's red-hot form at Wimbledon can only be stopped by Matteo Berrettini, reckons Nick Kyrgios.

The four-time defending champion overcame a late scare from Hubert Hurkacz to continue to progress deeper into the Wimbledon Championships. In a fourth-round match that went on for two days, the Serb prevailed 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Having won the first two sets via tiebreakers, the veteran had to return to the Centre Court for a second day to complete his match against the 17th seed. Hurkacz tried to do the unthinkable by attempting to stage a late comeback against the former World No. 1, but eventually succumbed to the legend's grit.

Djokovic reached his 14th quarterfinal at Wimbledon, equaling Jimmy Connors. The only player with a higher number of quarterfinal appearances at SW19 is Roger Federer (18). Having already won the Australian Open and the French Open this year, Djokovic has his eyes set on the Calendar Grand Slam as well.

Reflecting on the 23-time Grand Slam winner's impressive form at Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios, the losing finalist in 2022, opined that Matteo Berrettini is the only player who can pose a serious threat to the Serbian legend on grass.

"I think the only person now who honestly can take down or trouble Novak on the grass is Berrettini…. On the grass you need a bomb for some free points. If not you are in trouble," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios I think the only person now who honestly can take down or trouble Novak on the grass is Berrettini…. On the grass you need a bomb for some free points. If not you are in trouble. I think the only person now who honestly can take down or trouble Novak on the grass is Berrettini…. On the grass you need a bomb for some free points. If not you are in trouble.

The World No. 2, meanwhile, will take on Russia's Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the tournament on July 11. Matteo Berrettini, on the other hand, will be taking on top seed Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini to win the 2021 Wimbledon title

Nitto ATP Tour Finals - Previews

Incidentally, Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini to win the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, his sixth Wimbledon title overall.

The Serbian great kicked off the tournament with a win over Jack Draper. Despite losing the first set, the veteran rallied back to win the match and progress to the second round. The 36-year-old did not drop a set until the final of the tournament. In the meantime, he knocked out Kevin Anderson, Martin Fucsovics, and Denis Shapovalov, among others.

Berrettini, on the other hand, kicked off his campaign with a win over Argentina's Guido Pella. The Italian displayed fine tennis in the next few rounds. Up against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals, the former World No. 6 dropped a set for the first time since the first round. He beat Hurkacz in the semifinals to set up a clash with the 23-time Grand Slam champion in the final.

In the summit clash, Berrettini won the first set, only for Djokovic to make a comeback to win the title.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes