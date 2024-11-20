"Only Spice Girls and Rafael Nadal" - Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams turn heads in special Nike 'merch' to honor Spaniard amid Davis Cup farewell

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova paid tribute to Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard competed in the final tournament of his illustrious career at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. They donned special commemorative t-shirts, designed by Nadal's longtime clothing sponsor Nike, to honor the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

With Spain taking on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals, Nadal delighted the home fans by stepping out on the court against Botic van de Zandschulp in the singles opener. Despite his admirable effort in potentially the final match of his career, the Spaniard fell short against Van de Zandschulp, who claimed a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

However, Carlos Alcaraz kept Spain's hopes alive as he triumphed over Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0), 6-3 to postpone the former World No. 1's retirement. However, the curtains closed on Nadal's remarkable career once the Dutch duo of Van de Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof claimed a hard-fought 7-6(4), 7-6(3) win over Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers to advance to the semifinals.

Trending

Amid Rafael Nadal's farewell at the Davis Cup Finals, Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams, who were both sponsored by Nike during their playing days, displayed their support by wearing the special tribute t-shirts for the Spaniard. Sharapova even joked that the only "merch" she would ever consider wearing belonged to Nadal or the Spice Girls.

"The only merch I'd ever wear is Spice Girls and Rafa 😆 @ Nike," Sharapova posted on her Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Williams shared a clip of herself flaunting the shirt alongside a headband adorned with Nadal's iconic 'raging bull' logo, while paying tribute to the 38-year-old's "legacy."

"@rafaelnadal Congratulations on a career that most wont dare to dream of. I feel so fortunate to have been able to play when you were playing and being Great. You inspired me to be better, to play harder, for fight, to never give up, and to win more. No excuses just play the sport. You legacy will never die. Wow to see your career from the beginning to today was an honor Champ! Long live Rafa! #rafanadal," Serena Williams posted on Instagram

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova react to Roger Federer's heartwarming tribute to Rafael Nadal ahead of Spaniard's retirement

Maria Sharapova, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Roger Federer (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova were also moved by Roger Federer's emotional tribute to Rafael Nadal before his retirement.

Federer penned a lengthy farewell note for his arch-rival, chronicling their journey from his first impression of Nadal and their battles over the years to retiring with the 22-time Grand Slam champion beside him and even sending his children to train at the Spaniard's academy.

Sharapova applauded the 20-time Grand Slam champion's "classy" statement, with Williams also expressing her appreciation for the heartwarming tribute.

"🙌 CLASS," Sharapova commented on Instagram.

"Well said 🥹🥹," Serena Williams wrote.

Maria Sharapova also penned her tribute to Rafael Nadal, emphasizing her admiration for the Spaniard's "grit" and grace even on "tough days."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here