Ons Jabeur calls Qatar edition the "cleanest World Cup ever", claims criticism directed at the country was "unjust"

Ons Jabeur gave her opinion on the criticism directed towards Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The country faced a lot of acquisitions of human rights violations from the western media. Many countries and media personnel even publicly criticized the Qatari authorities for their treatment of human labor during the preparation of the stadiums.

In her recent press conference at Adelaide International, World No. 2 Jabeur, who hails from Tunisia, mentioned that some of the criticism from the western media was unjust and unfair. She revealed that no country is perfect.

"I think it was unjust, to be honest with you. There is in every country you can find something is not right, and for some reason, Qatar now is organizing the World Cup, and everybody was criticizing it.

"It's just like if you go to any country, you respect their culture, right? For me it was just you go there, you respect the rules and everything, and I feel like it was the cleanest World Cup ever. There was no stealing; there was no crime; there was nothing there that happened," said the Tunisian.

She also pointed out that not many World Cups can host four matches in a day like Qatar. Jabeur concluded by mentioning that it was time for the Arab countries to shine.

"For me, I don't think they will have a nicer World Cup because you can watch four matches in a day, which is impossible in other World Cups. It's just time to maybe let other countries shine, and I think Qatar had a great organization in the World Cup," Ons Jabeur added.

"Obviously, I'm a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, but when you see history, it's great" - Ons Jabeur on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy

In the same presser, Ons Jabeur claimed that she was happy for football legend Lionel Messi despite being a Cristiano Ronaldo fan.

The Tunisian mentioned that she was pleased for the Latin American country for winning the World Cup for the third time.

"I mean, I am happy for him. Obviously, I'm a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, but when you see history, it's great. Also a big fan of Mbappe right now and am very impressed with his game. I mean, I always followed him but now even more. Just amazing to see breaking records from everywhere, like from Mbappe, from Messi, and I'm happy for Argentina really," Ons Jabeur said.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes