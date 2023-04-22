Ons Jabeur had a hilarious response to a question posed by her interviewer after her 2023 Stuttgart Open quarterfinal.

On Friday, April 21, Ons Jabeur earned a place in the semifinals of the 2023 Stuttgart Open with a victory over Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Tunisian tennis player scored a straight-sets win, finishing the clash with a bagel - 6-3, 6-0. She required just 68 minutes to see off her opponent. Jabeur produced 25 winners against Haddad Maia’s 11 and dished out five aces to the Brazilian’s zero.

In the on-court interview after the match, Ons Jabeur, who is known for her varied skillset, including her signature dropshots, was praised by the interviewer for her unpredictable game style. The interviewer went on to cheekily ask the athlete if she maintained her on-court unpredictability off the court as well. The former World No. 2 hilariously responded by mentioning her husband and fitness coach, Karim Kamoun, to state that she is very straightforward when it comes to her off-court liking.

“Is that who you are maybe off the court as well? You like to play games? the interviewer jokingly asked.

“I’m not unpredictable with my husband, I hope. He knows what I want,” she said, laughing.

“No. My character, I am straight forward. I don’t play,” Ons Jabeur added.

The Tunisian sensation acknowledged her impressive skillset, which, she said, is further elevated with experience.

“I have a lot of choices. I can mix. I can make, maybe, any kind of shots. And, with experience, I learnt when to make each shot and maybe that’s how I’m learning to be stronger in that game,” the World No. 4 said.

Prior to her meeting with World No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia, Jabeur staged a comeback win to dismiss an in-form Jelena Ostapenko 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 16 at the Stuttgart Open.

Ons Jabeur sets up a clash with Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the 2023 Stuttgart Open

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur previously clashed in the 2022 US Open final

Ons Jabeur experienced an unideal start to her 2023 campaign, facing a second-round exit at the Australian Open. In February, the former World No. 2 announced that she was dealing with persistent knee discomfort and had decided to undergo knee surgery.

Upon comeback, Jabeur did not find her footing straightaway and failed to make deep runs at the Sunshine Double. The 28-year-old, however, has made a quick recovery during the clay season.

The athlete is currently undefeated on the surface this year. In her first clay tournament – the Charleston Open, Jabeur lifted her fourth career title with a victory over Belinda Bencic.

The World No. 4 has now increased her win streak to seven matches as she sees herself in the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open. Jabeur is now set to face tournament defending champion Iga Swiatek for a chance to make her second consecutive final. The duo have met on five occasions before, with the World No. 1 leading in their head-to-head 3-2.

