“Ons Jabeur replied when Angella Okutoyi became relevant” - Fans react to the Tunisian for responding to Kenyan player's message after 2-year delay

Ons Jabeur congratulating Angella Okutoyi on her gold-medal win at the African Games two years after the Kenyan left her a message has left fans in splits.

Okutoyi is a Kenyan professional tennis player who is her country's first-ever Grand Slam champion - girl's doubles at the 2022 junior Wimbledon and also the first representative of her nation to win a singles match at a Major event.

The 20-year-old achieved higher levels of success when she defeated Egypt's Lamis Alhussein Abdel Aziz 6-4, 6-2 in the final on March 21 to win the gold medal at the African Games in Ghana's capital Accra.

The Kenyan recently shared a story on her Instagram where she was congratulated by African tennis Icon Ons Jabeur. Okutoyi had texted Jabeur back in 2022 citing the Tunisian as an inspiration to many Africans which included her as well.

"Hi Ons!!! You truly are an inspiration to many Africans out here me being one. Thank You,"Angella Okutoyi

Jabeur congratulated Kenyan and firstly apologized for her late response before encouraging her.

"Hi Angiee :) sorry for seeing this message late. I just wanted to congratulate you for your gold medal in the african Games. Keep Going," the former World No. 2 wrote.

Okutoyi expressed her excitement on Jabeur responding to her message on her Instagram story.

"OMG This just made my day," Okutoyi captioned her story.

Fans were quick to notice the delay in Ons Jabeur's response and poked fun at the Tunisian, with one fan stating that the former World No. 2 responded to Okutoyi only when she became relevant.

"She replied when she became relevant," the fan wrote.

Another fan hilariously commented on how Okutoyi exposed Jabeur by sharing her congratulatory message on her story.

"While also exposing that she didn’t reply to her for 2 years oh look how she ate that," the fan's comment read.

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

Ons Jabeur stunned in her opening rounds at the 2024 Sunshine Double

Ons Jabeur at the BNP Paribas Open

Ons Jabeur has had a very poor start to the 2024 season winning only two matches in her last five tournaments. She is currently on a four match losing streak.

The 29-year-old entered both events at the 2024 Sunshine Double as the sixth seed receiving a bye in the first round. At the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, she faced Katie Volynets in her opening round. The American saw off the Tunisian in straight sets.

The World No. 6's woes continued further at the Miami Open when she was defeated by Elina Avanesyan in her opening round to take her loss tally of 2024 to five.