Ons Jabeur says Carlos Alcaraz should give her half his Grand Slams since he got “inspired” by her for major weapon in his arsenal

Ons Jabeur recently quipped about how Carlos Alcaraz was inspired by her drop shot. The two tennis stars are popular on the tour for their highly-effective drop shot, however, Sam Querrey questioned the Tunisian whether she was 'annoyed' to see that the Spaniard's drop shot had a higher popularity.

The American quartet of Querrey, Steve Johnson, Jack Sock, and John Isner host a tennis podcast Nothing Major, a play on how none of them won a Major in singles. The podcast had Jabeur on as a guest in its latest episode, where Querry asked her:

“Do you get a little annoyed that people always talk about his drop shot? I feel like you came out with the drop shot first, you’ve been using it longer than Carlos and I feel like he is getting more credit and you should be getting that credit that he is getting for using the drop shot.”

Ons Jabeur quipped she liked to think Carlos Alcaraaz was inspired by her drop shots. It is worth noting that the Tunisian turned pro in 2008 while Alcaraz turned pro in 2018.

"He has a really good drop shot because he kinda plays tactically with it. He doesn't know when he's gonna do it. But I'd like to say he got inspired by me or something, I don't know. I'll put it that way, I’ll put it that way." [15:54 onwards]

When everyone agreed that Alcaraz should, in fact, give some credit to her, the Tunisian joked how the Spaniard could make things right by giving her:

"Half of his Grand Slams probably."

While Carlos Alcaraz has won four Grand Slams in his young career already, Ons Jabeur has yet to get her hands on one despite reaching the final on three different occasions.

A look at Ons Jabeur's performances at Grand Slam Finals

Ons Jabuer made it to her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon 2022, where she was the third seed and faced 17th seed Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh scored a stunning comeback to shatter the Tunisian's dreams 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Interestingly, Jabeur got her revenge against Rybakina in the quarterfinals a year later.

The 30-year-old made her second Grand Slam final in 2022 as well at the US Open. She faced top seed Iga Swiatek, who gave the Tunisian her second heartbreak with a 6-2, 7-6(5) win.

Ons Jabeur faced Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon 2023 final in a final where she was the outright favorite. However, the Czech decimated the Tunisian 6-4, 6-4.

