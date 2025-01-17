Paula Badosa & boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas melt hearts with adorable moment at Australian Open after Spaniard's controversial 3R win

Paula Badosa shared a glimpse of an adorable moment with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas following her third-round win over Marta Kostyuk at the Australian Open. On Friday, January 17, Badosa took on Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk and clinched a tightly contested 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

During the match, Badosa got frustrated with the windy conditions and made some animated gestures toward her team, with fans mistakenly assuming she was annoyed with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was trying to calm the Spaniard.

However, the tennis star later cleared the air, explaining that she was communicating with her coach. After the match, the former World No. 2 took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her and Tsitsipas enjoying some post-match recovery time.

Trending

“Recovery time 😍❤️.”

Via Badosa's Instagram

Competing at the Australian Major for the sixth time, Paula Badosa started her campaign in Melbourne with a straight sets win over China’s Wang Xinyu, before brushing past Talia Gibson.

Paula Badosa reflects on the first week of her Australian Open campaign

Paula Bodasa at the 2024 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Paula Badosa's 2025 got off to a shaky start as she lost to Elina Avanesyan in the opening round of the Brisbane International. She then competed at the Adelaide International, where lost to Ashlyn Kreuger in the Round of 16.

After her third-round win at the Australian Open, Badosa revealed that she had been struggling with her confidence due to her performances.

“I think (the) first week, my level, the first two matches were high, very high. But I think especially, mentally, the three of them were even higher. I wasn't coming with a lot of confidence honestly, because of Brisbane and Adelaide. So I think I fought through that. It was tough the first (few) days here but yeah I overcame the situation so I'm really proud of that.”

The Spaniard then discussed her match against Marta Kostyuk, elaborating on her struggles with the windy conditions at the Show Court Arena.

“(It) wasn't easy today, especially the conditions, it was really windy. I was playing indoors, feeling very well, and coming from the first two matches, (it was) totally different conditions. I think today I came out and it was tough to play, but I think today especially was a mental battle and I'm happy I got through.”

Paula Badosa will now face either seventh seed Jessica Pegula or 23-year-old Serb Olga Danilovic in the fourth round at the Australian Open. The match is slated to take place on Sunday, January 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback