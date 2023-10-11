Paula Badosa expressed her desire to see Stefanos Tsitsipas back in action while echoing one of the Greek's die-hard fans' emotions.

Tsitsipas is currently competing in the ongoing Asian tennis swing and has had a modest campaign so far. He chalked up a disappointing first-round exit at the China Open and most recently bowed out of the Shanghai Masters in the third round.

Badosa, who is still recovering from a back injury, opted to not travel with Tsitsipas this time around. She openly admitted to missing her boyfriend and even mirrored a fan's social media post expressing the same emotions.

"Me too," Paula Badosa said while replying to a fan's post on Twitter

The romance between Tsitsipas and Badosa began to bloom at the 2023 Italian Open in Rome. It all started when the Greek congratulated Badosa for her impressive victory over Ons Jabeur in the second round, through a text message. The couple soon made their relationship official, by sharing a picture of themselves on social media during Wimbledon.

Badosa, who was ranked No. 2 in the world just 18 months ago, has faced a challenging season marked by injuries. She was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an abductor problem and subsequently also had to pull out of the French Open, Wimbledon (mid-tournament) and the US Open because of a stress fracture in her lower back.

In a recent interview with SDNA, Badosa discussed her struggles with the spinal stress fracture and her recovery strategy.

"Things are not good at the moment. You need time to heal from a stress fracture and the process is long. I hope to be ready in January. Now I must not move because it is the spine and it is a sensitive point. I hope to be in Australia in January and to play mixed doubles with Stefanos.” she said.

“Paula Badosa inspires me to be the best version of myself”- Stenafos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas offered a glimpse into his relationship with Paula Badosa while competing at the Los Cabos Open this year.

The 25-year-old openly acknowledged how Badosa has been a significant source of inspiration, positivity, and warmth in his life, expressing his deep gratitude for having her by his side.

“Paula Badosa inspires me to be the best version of myself, when I am surrounded by people like her she helps me a lot in a positive way, she is the kind of people who guide me,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

The Greek also mentioned that he’s optimistic about the future and wishes to make the most of it in his private and professional journey.

“I changed my life because Paula Badosa brought a bright light into it, and I did the same for her. I’ll be completely honest, I’ve never been more excited about the future, both in my private life and in my professional life. I want to make the most of it,” Stefanos Tsitispas said to ESTO in an interview.

While Tsitsipas is yet to confirm his participation, he is expected to feature at the 2023 Japan Open next. He will be hoping to find his best potential in Tokyo and make a notable impact. The Japan Open will begin on October 16.