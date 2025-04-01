Paula Badosa glows in red as she continues stay at boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' residence in Monaco

Paula Badosa shared her photo on her Instagram story and wished a good morning to her fans on Tuesday, 1 April. The post also suggested that she was still in Monaco, the residence of her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The World No. 9 is a resident of Dubai, but she came to Monaco from Miami with the Greek. Both of them had a disappointing end to the Miami Open, but still, they enjoyed their stay in Florida as they spent quality time together. Apparently Badosa was recovering and also enjoying her time with Tsitsipas.

In her latest Instagram story, the Spanish player was winking and glowing in a red dress.

Screengrab of Paula Badosa's Instagram story/@paulabadosa

27-year-old Badosa was going to play in Charleston this week but had to withdraw after suffering from an injury in Miami. She defeated the 20th seed, Clara Tauson, 6-3, 7-6(3) in the third round of the Miami Open, but she was in discomfort during that match.

Badosa had to withdraw from her fourth-round match against 19-year-old Alexandra Eala, who had reached the last 16 after knocking out the Australian Open champion Madison Keys in straight sets.

Paula Badosa hopes to be back for the Madrid Open

The Australian Open semifinalist disclosed in an interview with Spanish radio sports program El Larguero that the injury was not serious this time, and she hopes to be back for the Madrid Open, which will start on April 22.

Paula Badosa told in the interview that she was worried about it but won't be out for too long and hopes to be back soon. She said:

"This time I was more scared than I should have been because it was on the opposite side. I've always had discomfort on the right side, and now it's on the left. I was worried it was another stress fracture, but fortunately it isn't.

"I don't have to break the news that I'll be out of action for seven months," Badosa added. "Yes, it's a small hernia that has moved from the vertebra, but I'm being treated for the best treatments, and my goal is to be back in Madrid."

Badosa suffered a serious back injury in 2023 and stayed out for many months. She was out of the Top 100 in 2024 but returned to the Top 10 in 2025 with impressive performances.

Paula Badosa of Spain celebrates match point against Coco Gauff of the United States in the Women's Singles Quarterfinal match during day 10 of the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

The former World No. 2 reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open in 2021 as a wildcard, when she lost to Ashleigh Barty. She suffered a disappointing first-round loss against her compatriot Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in Madrid last year so she would be hoping to do better this time.

