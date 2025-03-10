Paula Badosa can't help but wonder about boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' "bandana mark" in their new selfie despite her persistent requests

Paula Badosa wondered about her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' 'bandana mark' on his forehead, despite her requests, as the couple posed for a breathtaking selfie. The Greek is competing at the Masters 1000 event, the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, while the Spaniard had to pull out due to an injury.

Tistsipas and Badosa are one of the most popular tennis couples, who never shy away from showing their love for each other. The two are often seen cheering each other on via social media or in attendance.

It is no secret to anyone in the tennis fraternity that the 26-year-old has been wearing bandanas for years. Recently, the Spaniard took to Instagram to share an adorable couple selfie and made an amusing remark about the Greek's frequent use of bandanas, joking about how the mark isn't going away despite her persistent requests.

"No matter how much sunscreen I tell him to put on, he'll still have the bandana mark."

Via Paula Badosa's INSTAGRAM.

On the tennis side of things, Paula Badosa withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open due to an injury. She withdrew from her semifinal match at the Merida Open against Daria Saville after facing an issue with her lower back, the injury that has troubled her over the last couple of years. She is taking steps to get herself back to her best as she looks to return in time for the Miami Open.

"I’m having a great time" - Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals couple's hobby he and Paula Badosa have been enjoying

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Ysitsipas - Source: Getty

After his 6-3, 6-3 win over Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that Paula Badosa had started cooking for him, an activity he has also begun enjoying, during the on-court interview.

"Lately a lot of cooking," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "I enjoy cooking. I have a lovely girlfriend that started cooking for me. I’m having a great time cooking and chatting at the same time."

The Greek further revealed other activities he had been indulging in to blow off steam from the hectic tennis life. He will next face 12th seed Holger Rune, a rivalry dominated 3-0 by the Dane.

Stefanos Tsitsipas seems to have found his rhythm. Following his maiden ATP 500 at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Greek has continued his form to the Indian Wells Masters, making it to the final 16. He received a bye in the opening round as he was the eighth seed and defeated Thiago Seyboth Wild and Matteo Berrettini next.

