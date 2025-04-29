Paula Badosa relishes bumping into $180M-worth Sofia Vergara during stay at luxury Madrid hotel

Paula Badosa bumped into Sofia Vergara during her stay at the Four Seasons luxury hotel in Madrid. The World No. 9 shared a picture of the duo posing for the camera while sitting at a table in the hotel lobby.

Ad

The $180 million net worth (as per celebrity net worth) Colombian actress and model had spent a night out with her friends. including Eva Longoria and Eiza Gonzalez over the weekend.

Badosa shared a picture of herself with Vergara on Instagram. The duo smiled into the camera while donning black tops and their hair left loose. Vergara complimented her outfit with a brown handbag and oversized sunglasses. She captioned it:

"The most [heart-eyes-emoji] @sofiavergara."

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from Paula Badosa's Instagram @paulabadosa

Badosa had checked into the hotel to compete for the 2025 Madrid Open title. However, she was forced to pull out of the event at the last moment due to injury, leading to the cancellation of her opening round match against Veronika Kudermetova.

Ad

While the Spaniard's hopes of competing on home soil have come to an end, she is staying on to support her boyfriend, World No. 18 Stefanos Tsitsipas, at the event. Tsitsipas has advanced to the third round after receiving a first-round bye and overcoming Jan Lennard Struff in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open.

Paula Badosa in stitches as boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas amusing memory lapse after R1 Madrid Open win

Paula Badosa with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards. Image: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas kickstarted his 2025 Madrid Open campaign after receiving a first-round bye with a second round win over Jan Lennard Struff on Saturday, April 26.

Ad

The Greek had a rocky start and lost the opening set 6-3. However, he later found his footing and eventually turned the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in his favor. After hitting the winning shot Tsitsipas calmly walked over to his chair and took his headband off, apparently not realizing that the match was over.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paula Badosa who was in the player's box watched open-mouthed before letting out a laugh in disbelief. Tsitsipas later realized his momentary memory-lapse and rushed to the net to shake hands with his opponent and the chair umpire.

Tsitsipas will next clash with 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Tuesday, April 29 at the Manolo Santana stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More