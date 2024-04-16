Stefanos Tsitsipas has high hopes for his girlfriend Paula Badosa and believes the Spaniard’s got what it takes to make it big on clay.

Tsitsipas recently re-established his dominance on the surface, lifting his third Monte-Carlo Masters trophy in four years (2021, 2022, and 2024). He has won two other titles on clay and was the runner-up at the 2021 French Open.

In light of his Masters 1000 triumph, the Greek appeared on the Tennis Channel, where he discussed his relationship with fellow player, Badosa. He revealed that the couple frequently trades tennis tactics and holds each other’s opinions on the sport in high regard.

"I find Paula’s opinion about my game very important," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

He also acknowledged Paula Badosa’s influence off the court, calling the former No. 2’s company “the biggest blessing.”

"I am open-minded to everything and I think her mind is beautiful not just on the court but outside off it. To be by her side and have the opportunity to learn from one another is the biggest blessing," he said.

Badosa is hoping for renewed success this season after her 2023 campaign was derailed due to a recurring back injury. She is currently competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. The Spaniard is through to the second round with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Diana Shnaider, and will face Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the third round.

Taking note of her ongoing campaign, Stefanos Tsitsipas touched upon Paula Badosa’s prowess on the surface.

"She has played on clay more than most players have, actually," he said.

Badosa has enjoyed decent success on the red dirt. She won the French Open girls’ title in 2015 and also reached the quarterfinals at pro level in 2021. She has also won two ITF titles on the surface.

The Spaniard’s first WTA title, too, came on the clay - at the 2021 Belgrade Open.

"She has been raised in Spain – a very historic country when it comes to claycourt tournaments and just building a culture around clay," Stefanos Tsitsipas noted.

Tsitsipas, however, also critiqued a few aspects of his girlfriend’s game while expressing his desire to see her with the French Open.

"I still believe she can improve on sliding, there are a few things we’ve discussed. I still believe she has a lot of potential into building a much greater game."

"Also I would love to see her win the Roland Garros one year. I think she’s one of the players that is really exciting to watch and also has the potential to do big things on the surface," he added.

Paula Badosa once dreamed of winning the Australian Open with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

While Stefanos Tsitsipas is hoping to see Paula Badosa thrive on Parisian clay, the Spaniard, once revealed that she dreamed of winning the Australian Open with him. Interestingly, the couple was not seeing each other at the time.

"I was injured in Australia. I watched his match, the final (2023). Of course, I had jet lag because I was in Spain," she said in her press conference at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

She joked about having “a romantic moment” with her now boyfriend but hilariously declined to speak further.

"Surprising, because I never dream about tennis players, but I dreamt about him that night, that we were both winning Australian Open. Then it was like we were having a very romantic moment, but I'm not going to explain. I'm just going to leave it there," the 2021 Indian Wells champion added, laughing.

Poll : Which Grand Slam are Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa more likely to win together? French Open Australian Open 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback