Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas pose in Dubai just days after deleting posts from their joint account

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas were captured in Dubai just days after deleting their social media posts together.

Badosa and Tsitsipas have been in a relationship since May this year. The couple has since shared several highlights of their personal and professional lives with fans.

Badosa, who is currently on an injury break, has also accompanied the Greek to his tournaments. They were recently spotted in Greece, where the Spaniard cheered Tsitsipas on from the sidelines during his Davis Cup tie against Slovakia.

Following their trip to Greece, the pair traveled to Dubai, where Paula Badosa resides.

Just days later, the former World No. 2 was embroiled in a row with a Spanish journalist over the misinterpretation of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ recent comments about her.

In the days that followed, the couple caused a stir on the internet by deleting their pictures together from their joint Instagram account ‘tsitsidosa.’

The tennis players have now put their fans at ease by posting a picture of them together, where they can be seen posing in front of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas on their joint Instagram account 'tsitsidosa'

"It seems incredible that he has to go out and explain himself" – Paula Badosa on Stefanos Tsitsipas' misinterpreted comments

Paula Badosa at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Stefanos Tsitsipas was last seen in action at the Davis Cup. He eeked out one win against Lukas Klein, who posed a serious threat. The Greek prevailed after the World No. 151 withdrew from the match just two games shy of losing [6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 4-0].

He, however, lost his other two encounters - a doubles match against Lukas Klein and Igor Zelenay, partnerning with brother Petros; and a singles fixture against Alex Molcan.

Tsitsipas, who has witnessed a slump in form of late, mainly due to injuries, revealed that he is now approaching his career with a fresh perspective. The former World No. 3 said that he is aiming to establish a work-life balance.

“The key is finding a balance between your private life, building something with someone, and moving ahead in your career with that person’s help," he said during his Davis Cup tie as per Greek publication Kathimerini.

The two-time Grand Slam finalist also acknowledged Paula Badosa’s presence in his life.

"Having (Paula Badosa) in my life helps me a lot," he said. "It has changed my approach to the sport in a way I never would have expected."

Badosa, however, did not appreciate how his comments were interpreted by the media.

“Tsitsipas reveals that Badosa has made him change the perspective of his career and his ambitions as a tennis player,” Spanish journalist Jose Moron said on X.

The 2021 Indian Wells champion, who been targeted to unwarranted scrutiny ever since she made her relationship with Tsitsipas public, slammed the journalist for taking the words out of context.

“Always misinterpreting words. It makes me a little tired that you always have to judge and find blame. He doesn't refer to that, and it seems incredible that he has to go out and explain himself,” she wrote on X.