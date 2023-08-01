Paula Badosa took a cheeky dig at Stefanos Tsitsipas when the latter revealed in an event at the 2023 Los Cabos Open in Mexico that he faked a love for Spanish music so that Badosa would agree to go on their first date. The couple began dating this year in May and have been going strong ever since.

The Greek attended the Tennis Talk event that took place on Monday, July 31 along with Cameron Norrie, Tommy Paul and home-hope Rodrigo Pacheco. The players answered questions about their lives both on and off-court from the host and the audience present.

Tsitsipas began by talking about his passion for the game and his motivation to win. Later, on a lighter note, the World No. 5 expressed his love for his girlfriend Paula Badosa and revealed that while he initially faked his love for Spanish music to get her to go on their first date, he is now a fan.

"I'm a big fan of Bad Bunny now and Maluma," he said. "I'm listening to reggaeton. Songs in Spanish from morning to evening have been my reality these days. My girlfriend recently asked me [if] you knew anything about Bad Bunny on our first date."

Paula Badosa took to Instagram to share a clip from the event and captioned the post:

"I'm dying! Small 'lies' to pass the test first date," she quipped.

Screengrab from Paula Badosa's Instagram

Stefanos Tsitsipas will open his 2023 Los Cabos Open campaign against John Isner.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to clash with John Isner in Round of 16 at Los Cabos 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Wimbledon

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will open his 2023 Los Cabos Open campaign against John Isner on Thursday, August 3. Tsitsipas received a first-round bye and will play his opening match directly in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, his opponent, John Isner overcame Rinky Hijikata in the previous round. The American dominated the match from the get-go and won 6-2, 7-6.

In his post-match on-court interview, Isner spoke highly of the World No. 5 and the upcoming encounter between the two.

“He’s an incredible player, obviously,” Isner said of Tsitsipas. "You don’t get to No. 3 in the world without being really good, so it’s going to be a big challenge. I will definitely have to play my best because if I don’t I have no chance of winning."

Both players have met seven times on-court and their head-to-head stands at 5-2 in Tsitsipas' favor.