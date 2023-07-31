Stefanos Tsitsipas recently opened up on how much he misses his girlfriend Paula Badosa, now that he is away from her.

The rumors of a blooming romance between the two players began during the 2023 French Open when Badosa was spotted in the audience during one of Tsitsipas' matches.

Since confirming their relationship, the duo have publicly and constantly expressed their affection for each other on social media platforms. They have shared loving messages, updated their Spotify profiles with selfies as a couple, and also created a joint Instagram account named 'Tsitsidosa'.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently in Mexico competing in the Los Cabos Open, where he spoke with ESTO. The Greek international revealed that he misses his girlfriend, Paula Badosa, more than ever because they are not together for the first time in a long time and vice versa.

"I miss her a lot and I talk to her about it every day. We have a great connection between us. It's the first time in a long time that we're not together. Now I realize how much I miss her and how much she misses me too," he said.

Tsitsipas understands that this will happen frequently due to their respective tennis schedules, and they are "mentally prepared" for it.

"This is how reality will be if we continue together. This is going to be something frequent and something that we will have to normalize in our lives. I'm getting used to it. There will be more days like this and we are ready. We are mentally prepared for that," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

"Paula Badosa changed my life a lot, she brought bright light" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured together.

Stefanos Tsitsipas added that Paula Badosa changed his life by bringing a bright light into it and that he did the same for her. The Greek is also "excited" about their future together.

"Paula changed my life a lot, she brought bright light and the same for her. I'll be completely honest, I've never been more excited about the future, both in my private life and in my professional life. I really want to make the most of it," he said.

The 2023 Australian Open finalist added:

"Paula inspires me to be the best version of myself, when I am surrounded by people like her she helps me a lot in a positive way, she is the kind of people who guide me."

"Whether you win or lose. The most important thing, in my opinion, is whether you become a better and more complete person through it. The victories and defeats will always be there," he added further.