"Pete Sampras' 14th Grand Slam was crazy, wouldn't have thought Novak Djokovic will reach 24" - Former Wimbledon champ

Pete Sampras and Novak Djokovic share a total of 38 Grand Slam between them. The former set the mark for greateness with his 14th trophy at the 2002 US Open, a target many thought would be unbeatable.

Former Wimbledon champion Michael Stich admitted in his latest interview with GMX magazine that he thought someone crossing Sampras' mamoth tally looked highly improbable.

Three players have moved past Sampras' tally, with Djokovic at the very top with 24 Grand Slam titles. Reflecting on the stat, Stich said he would not have believed anyone who told him that a players' perfomance would extend to this level back in the day.

"If someone had told me that the performance of the best would extend so far back, I certainly wouldn't have believed it." Michael Stitch said. "Also when it comes to the titles: When Pete Sampras won his 14th Grand Slam, it was crazy. But I wouldn't have thought it possible that Djokovic has now reached 24 wins."

Stich went on to attribute the improved care and advancements in medicine for prolonging sporting careers. He also noted players' choice to specialize in only of the two disciplines — singles or doubles.

"Certainly the care is better, medicine has made progress and many players may also listen to their bodies a little better," Michael Stich said. "In addition, in contrast to my time, most good singles players no longer play doubles and therefore have fewer matches in their legs overall."

He added that getting to travel with their families round the year eased some pressure on players on tour.

"Another aspect that has nothing to do with tennis itself, in my opinion, is the change in travel habits," he continued. "Today, many professionals are on tour with their families. I am sure that not having to spend large parts of the year away from your loved ones contributes to your overall satisfaction and ultimately your productivity."

"It's impressive, everything stands out" - Former Wimbledon champ on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Michael Stich also dissected Novak Djokovic's game, detailing some of the aspects that he thought set the Serb a cut above the competition in the same interview.

Stich took note of the Serb's skills and physical strengths, as well has his mental game.

"It's impressive, everything stands out from the competition," Michael Stich said. "Not only is Novak Djokovic skillfully and physically strong, his attitude towards sport and his will are also incredible."

the German was most impressed by Djokovic's abiltiy to bring out his best tennis in the big moments.

"What particularly fascinates me is that he generally plays his best tennis when it matters most," he cotinued. "In tight sets, in tiebreaks, he's just there and hard to beat at the moment."

Stich, much like Djokovic and Pete Sampras, has lifted the trophy at the All England Club. He triumphed at 1991 Wimbledon Championships, beating Boris Becker for the title.

