Former German tennis player Tommy Haas has praised Novak Djokovic for his longevity and pointed out that even the likes of Pete Sampras and Boris Becker never played on the ATP tour when they were that old.

This year, at the age of 36, Djokovic won the 2023 US Open to clinch his 24th Grand Slam title - an Open Era record. He won two other Majors this season (Australian Open and French Open) while also finishing as the runner-up in the other, losing to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon.

Since turning 30, the Serb has won 12 Grand Slam titles - the most for any player, male or female. He has won a Major title in 13 different seasons (2008, 2011 to 2016, 2018 to 2023) and is likely to keep going strong in 2024.

Former World No. 2 Haas stated that Djokovic is an exception to the rule and pointed to how legends of the sport like Pete Sampras and Boris Becker never played, let alone dominated, into their late 30s. He also opined that his hunger and desire cannot be replicated or taught.

“People know how hard it is to get to the top of the world in this sport, especially now that good people are playing longer. Pete Sampras and Boris Becker retired at 30, but Djokovic at 36 is hungry like a teenager, that's his mentality,” he saidv(via puntodebreak).

“When he tells stories about how he grew up during the war and dreamed of giving his family a better life… you can't learn that, you either have it or you don't,” Haas added.

Jimmy Connors praises Novak Djokovic's desire and hunger at the age of 36

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Davis Cup. Group Stage in Valencia.

Several players, past and present, have praised Novak Djokovic for his achievements this year, including former World No. 1 Jimmy Connors.

At the Wimbledon Championships this year, the Serb stated that he was aware of the younger players being eager, but unsuccessful, in wanting to beat him. Later, at the US Open, he said that he had no intention of making way for the next generation just yet.

Connors praised Djokovic for his continuing domination of the sport and stated that there was no reason for the veteran to consider walking away just yet.

"We're talking about a 36-year-old guy who's making the headlines. And you know I'm going to say it again. I like that. You know, he made a good statement. He says I'm staying around as long as these young guys don't want to beat me. I'm gonna stay and play and I don't blame him, because he is good," he said.

Incidentally, Djokovic's arch-rival Rafael Nadal also spoke about the Serb's peak physically despite advancing years and his style of play, stating that they allowed him to remain on top of the sport even at the age of 36.

"I missed four and a half years of Grand Slams due to injury, this is the reality. But that's also sport. That's not why I'm better than Djokovic, because I played less. He had a physique and a way of playing that allowed him to compete more than me," Nadal said.

