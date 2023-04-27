American tennis legend John McEnroe’s brother Patrick has picked Pete Sampras' powerful clutch serve as a must-have attribute for the "perfect tennis player."

On Courtside: The US Open Podcast, host Marc Sterne asked McEnroe which player's serve he would pick to build the "perfect player," with McEnroe naming 14-time Grand Slam champion Sampras.

He believed that there were other players who possibly had a more powerful serve, but when it came to clutch serve, Sampras had the ability to "serve big under pressure."

"From whom I've seen or whom I've played against - I'm gonna go with Pistol Pete," McEnroe said. "I mean obviously these guys serve bigger now, Roddick serves bigger, you know Isner and you've got these guys. But if you're talking about the most clutched serving and the biggest serving under pressure and the gumption to go big when it matters the most? [Pete]."

He added that Sampras had an equally powerful second serve, which he knew well how to use to his advantage.

"And here's the most important part, the second serve. Pete, he'd kind of save it. He'd keep it in his back pocket and use it on Andre or Boris or somebody that was, you know when he had to go bigger, he'd pull it out. He had that ability, almost like two first serves," he added.

He continued to touch on a range of topics, including modernization in tennis and his pick from the Big 3.

A look back at Pete Sampras' 7 Wimbledon titles

Pete Sampras(left) with Rod Laver(right) presenting the 2014 Australian Open

Former World No. 1 Pete Sampras dominated men's tennis in the 90's with 64 titles, including 14 Grand Slams under his belt. He lifted seven Wimbledon trophies in his stellar career that began when he turned pro in 1988 and spanned over a decade.

He clinched his maiden Wimbledon title in 1993 and went on to win three consecutive titles until 1995.

He won his fourth Wimbledon title in 1997 and defended it for the next four years, becoming the only male player to win three or more consecutive Wimbledon titles twice in his career.

With a powerful serve, clean shots and pure class, Sampras is the only player to register a 7-0 win-loss record at Wimbledon.

He was the first men's champion to reach 14 Grand Slam titles, which has only been surpassed by the Big 3.

Poll : 0 votes