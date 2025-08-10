"Pete Sampras destroyed a lot of my life" - Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic gets emotional about American ending his career

Novak Djokovic's former coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has reflected on his pro career and revealed how Pete Sampras was the catalyst for his downfall. The Croatian met the 14-time Grand Slam champion in 18 titanic battles throughout their career, with Sampras taking the lead in their head-to-head 12-6.

Ivanisevic secured five of his victories in their first seven duels; however, Sampras only conceded a single win in the next 11 matches. Ivanisevic's solitary win in the final head-to-head stages of their careers came in the semifinals of the 1996 Miami Open. Throughout their rivalry, spanning from 1990 to 1999, the former world No. 2 dreaded facing Sampras, with his notable losses coming in the Wimbledon final of 1994 and 1998.

During an interview with Serbian media outlet Sportal, Ivanisevic was brutally honest in admitting how Sampras contributed to his career going downhill.

“Sampras. That man destroyed a lot of my life. Dreams, sleep, nerves. I can’t forgive him for that,” he said (translated from Serbian).

While reflecting upon his 1998 Wimbledon final loss to Sampras on the Croatian soccer star Slaven Bilic's Podcast earlier this year, Ivanisevic said:

“My career was solid, but the biggest drop, when everything started going downhill, was in 1998. I was in Wimbledon, I played the final, and that final broke me. It crushed me because I truly believe I was the better player, I played better, I should have won, and I didn’t.”

However, Ivanisevic went on to achieve his Wimbledon dream in 2001, as he lifted his maiden Grand Slam title and became the first wildcard to do so at the tournament. Even though he never advanced past the quarterfinals of any event since, he went on to win 12 Grand Slam titles along with Novak Djokovic, during their glorious coaching partnership from 2019 to 2024.

Goran Ivanisevic revealed one flaw Novak Djokovic has

In the same interview, Goran Ivanisevic also revealed one flaw that Novak Djokovic had as he reminisced about his days coaching the Serb. The duo announced the split from their six-year-long partnership last year in March, but continue to stay friends irrespective of their professional differences.

"Djokovic is special, he is different from everyone else and he is the best ever. His desire to improve is crazy and everyone can learn from a legend of his caliber. However, his main flaw is that it is always late. He is never punctual and everyone knows it, they are used to it," Ivanisevic told Sportal (translated from Serbian).

Ivanisevic recently also praised Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner for their domination in the sport, while also calling Novak Djokovic the GOAT.

