While Mark Petchey reckons Novak Djokovic could be considered the greatest first server of all-time "inch for inch", former World No. 1 Andy Roddick doesn't believe that is true. The American's vote goes to compatriot Pete Sampras, whom he believes has the best first serve the game has ever seen, relative to one's height.

Petchey's proclamation came after the Serb's third-round win at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where Djokovic prevailed in straight sets against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

In exultation over the 23-time Grand Slam champion's phenomenal serving during the clash, Petchey wrote:

"Starting to think that inch for inch @DjokerNole is the best 1st server the sport has ever seen."

"Starting to think that inch for inch @DjokerNole is the best 1st server the sport has ever seen."

Andy Roddick, however, dropped in with a counter argument, bringing up the 14-time Grand Slam champion. Sampras, with his 1.85m frame, stands slightly shorter than the World No. 2's reported 1.88m height.

Interestingly, Roddick threw his own name into the discussion, seeing as he was shorter than Djokovic with just as good a first serve.

"Pete Sampras would like a minute of your time ……. Nole is amazing but this is a reach. Also, I’m shorter than Nole," Roddick said.

"Pete Sampras would like a minute of your time ……. Nole is amazing but this is a reach. Also, I'm shorter than Nole," Roddick said.

When one fan brought up John Isner, who stands at an unbelievable 2.08m, Roddick dismissed the argument, saying:

"Conversation started as best inch for inch server. Seems to have shifted to people just naming best servers."

"Conversation started as best inch for inch server. Seems to have shifted to people just naming best servers."

Novak Djokovic is the greatest among men's tennis players: Andy Roddick

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Speaking in an interview following Novak Djokovic's 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open, which made the Serb the man with the most Majors in the Open Era, Andy Roddick all but declared Djokovic the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time).

While the former US Open champion admitted that fans might not think Djokovic was the greatest because of their emotional attachment to other players, he firmly believed that no numerical argument can be made against the same.

"Yeah, [Djokovic is the greatest among men’s tennis players] totally. You know, you might like another player more, you might be emotionally attached to someone more, you might like their playing style more,” Andy Roddick said.

“But it's impossible to make a numerical argument against history with regards to Novak Djokovic being the most accomplished player of all time and he's still going,” he added.

