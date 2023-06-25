Petra Kvitova breaks age record at German Open, equals Chris Evert from 1985

Petra Kvitova has become the second player aged 30 or more to reach the final of the German Open and win the event, after Chris Evert in 1985.

The 33-year-old Kvitova won the 2023 German Open in Berlin by defeating Donna Vekic, 6-2, 7-6(6), in the final of the tournament.

The World No. 9 won her second title of the season in Berlin, after being victorious at the Miami Open, and the 31st of her career.

At 33 years and 110 days of age, she became the oldest winner of the German Open, even older than Evert.

The legendary American won the German Open in 1985 at 30 years of age, defeating home crowd favorite Steffi Graf, 6-4, 7-5, in the final. The German Open then was also played in Berlin, but not on grass like in 2023, but on outdoor clay.

Almost 40 years later, Kvitova dominated in Berlin, not dropping a set on her way to the title.

wta @WTA Champion in Berlin



defeats Vekic 6-2. 7-6(6) for her 31st career title!



#bett1open Champion in Berlin @Petra_Kvitova defeats Vekic 6-2. 7-6(6) for her 31st career title! 🏆 Champion in Berlin 🏆@Petra_Kvitova defeats Vekic 6-2. 7-6(6) for her 31st career title! #bett1open https://t.co/g0rkeyTYMC

In the first round, the Czech defeated her countrywoman Karolina Pliskova, 6-3, 6-4, and Nadia Podoroska, 6-1, 6-1, in the second round.

Kvitova bested Caroline Garcia, 6-4, 7-6(3), in the quarterfinal, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinal, with both matches being played in one day.

After defeating Vekic in the final, Kvitova said:

"I have to say big congrats to Donna. You played amazing tennis. Not only in the final but the whole week. Congratulations & good luck in Wimbledon. I hope your run will continue in a great way," Kvitova stated.

The title in Berlin is the sixth for Kvitova on grass, with a 6-1 ratio in the finals of the fastest surfaces. She previously won the trophy at Wimbledon 2011, Wimbledon 2014, Birmingham 2017, Birmingham 2018, and Eastbourne 2022.

Petra Kvitova can reach World No. 2 spot with Wimbledon title

Petra Kvitova after winning Wimbledon 2014

Petra Kvitova is not in her prime anymore, but she is certainly a player to be feared at Wimbledon.

The Czech won six titles on grass in her career, with two of them coming at Wimbledon. Her first victory at the grasscourt Major came in 2011, when she defeated Maria Sharapova in the final, 6-3, 6-4. The second title at SW19 came in 2014, when she bested Eugenie Bouchard in the final, 6-3, 6-0.

When the 33-year-old is 'on', practically nobody can stop her, especially on her favorite surface.

Kvitova is currently the World No. 9, which will not change after winning the title at the 2023 German Open. She can make a big jump at Wimbledon, but it's not all going to be up to her.

Because of the WTA ban on points for Wimbledon in 2022, nobody will be defending any points in 2023. If she manages to win the title, Kvitova could jump to the No. 3 spot with 5101 points.

That would be enough for Petra Kvitova to jump over current No. 3 Elena Rybakina. But it would also mean that the Kazakh - the reigning Wimbledon champion - would need to lose in the first round.

Poll : 0 votes