Petra Kvitova recently opened up about the struggles she faced on and off the court over the years, saying that she almost stopped playing tennis. Thankfully, the experience only made the Czech more resilient, solidifying her love for the game.

Now 33, Kvitova has won two titles this year - the Miami Open and Berlin Open - taking her overall tally up to 31 titles on the WTA Tour. The World No. 9 will head into the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, where she's a two-time winner, as one of the favorites.

Speaking to dw.com ahead of her SW19 campaign, the former World No. 2 recalled her first Wimbledon title in 2011, saying that she can still vividly remember her run and marveled at how quickly time passes.

"Winning a title is a magnificent feeling and even more so when I win it on grass, my favorite surface. I still perfectly remember how I won Wimbledon 12 years ago. It's incredible how time flies. It seems like yesterday," Kvitova said.

Turning her attention to her career and the struggles she has had to put up with along the way, Kvitova added that she still has the motivation to keep succeeding, along with the requisite experience because of her age.

"Many things have changed in my life. I went through really difficult times both on and off the court, and I went through moments where I really doubted if I was going to play tennis again.

"I think what has allowed me to continue here is my love for tennis. I still have the motivation to do important things, and age has given me the necessary experience to be more intelligent on the court," Petra Kvitova said.

The left-hander won her two Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014.

"I think there may be some surprises for the top seeds during the tournament" - Petra Kvitova on her Wimbledon chances

Kvitova is a two-time Wimbledon champion.

Focussing on this year's Wimbledon, Petra Kvitova remarked that she doesn't consider herself a favorite for the tournament just yet.

At the same time, having recently won the Berlin WTA 250 on grass, the Czech admitted that she's full of confidence as she sent a warning shot to those ahead of her in the favorites list.

"I don't feel like a candidate because in a Grand Slam everything is very different. There is a lot of pressure, and the best in the world give their best. I want to enjoy the experience, and I am aware that if I play my best tennis, anything can happen."

She added:

"This week has been very important for my confidence, and I, think there may be some surprises for the top seeds during the tournament," Petra Kvitova said.

