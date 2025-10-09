PICTURE: Amanda Anisimova turns to family for comfort amid injury recovery with a relaxing theatre night out days after Wuhan Open withdrawal

Following her withdrawal from the 2025 Wuhan Open, Amanda Anisimova was seen spending a relaxing night at the theatre with her family. Her withdrawal from the Wuhan Open came after citing an injury which she suffered during her appearance at the China Open, held from September 24 to October 5, 2025.

The American tennis player is suffering from a left calf injury, which she picked up in Beijing. Anisimova began experiencing pain in her foot and calf after securing victory over Katie Boulter in opening-round match. The 24-year-old made her way through to the ultimate showdown after defeating felllow teammate Coco Gauff in the semifinal with a commanding win of 6-1, 6-2 in just 58 minutes and reached her career's third WTA 1000 final.

She outdid 26th seed Linda Nosková 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 in one hour and 46 minutes to clinch her second title of the season, after Qatar Open in February. As she stepped down from competing in Wuhan, Anisimova was seen enjoying a comedy night at Faena Theatre at Miami Beach with her family, including her older sister Maria Egee.

Maria is also a former tennis player who competed for the University of Pennsylvania. She was forced to hang up her kit due to an injury in 2009-2010.

"Those were the hardest moments" - Amanda Anisimova makes her feelings known about winning the China Open despite facing setbacks

Apart from enduring a left calf injury, Amanda Anisimova also got one of her wisdom teeth extracted just before the China Open. Despite undergoing immense painful blow, the American tennis player showed great courage and secured the victory. In an interview following the win, she acknowledged enduring the pain but kept pushing herself.

“I think it was obvious in one of the matches where I was in pain. I was just hurting all day when I was walking. Those were the hardest moments because you’re trying to have a conversation with yourself and figure out what’s the best decision to make," said Anisimova.

"We as athletes don’t feel great day in, day out. I think that’s just part of the learning process. With each match, I’ve been surprising myself and trying to learn how to work with physical pain, pushing myself in tough matches," she added.

In the 2025 season, Amanda Anisimova appeared in the finals of Wimbledon and the US Open.

