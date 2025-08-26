PICTURE: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman turns up the style in a custom outfit to show her support for the American at the US Open

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, graced the New York major in custom fits to support the World No. 6 as he continues his run for his first major title win. Shelton advanced to the second round, gearing up to take on Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Wednesday, August 27.Shelton and Rodman have been dating since this year, and their relationship started making rounds on the internet after a TikTok video went viral in March 2025. Rodman, who plays professional soccer for the Washington Spirits, was sidelined from the field for a persistent back issue, but became a mainstay on the courtside, cheering on her boyfriend as he made strides on the court.At the US Open, World No. 6 Shelton will strive to claim his first major title, but not without his girlfriend, whom he considers his lucky charm. Rodman entered the New York hardcourt major wearing custom pants: one leg featured ‘Big Ben’ with tennis balls and a racket, while the other had ‘Shelton’ written vertically.After Shelton trounced Ignacio Buse in the first round 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, the Olympic soccer champion praised the 22-year-old by sharing a clip of the thrilling game on her Instagram story.&quot;Insanity,&quot; Rodman captioned.Shelton previously thanked his girlfriend for surviving a red-eye flight from California to join him early in the morning at the US Open. However, when he saw he was scheduled at 12 p.m., he imagined how tough it would be for Rodman to survive the day, but they enjoyed their time nonetheless.&quot;Taking the red eye and landing at 5 a.m., coming to the match. As soon as I saw that I was first on at 12, I was like, ah, shoot. It's going to be a tough day for her, but yes, it's been really fun,&quot; Ben Shelton said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShelton's family, especially his father and coach, Bryan Shelton, have been a constant presence on the sidelines throughout his games.Ben Shelton once hilariously noted that Trinity Rodman was more popular than him in WashingtonBen Shelton and Rodman at the ATP Tour - Munich... - (Source: Getty)Shelton was a force to be reckoned with at the Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC. He outpaced Mackezie MacDonald and Frances Tiafoe to reach the semifinals but fell to Alejandro Davidovich to end his contention for the title. Besides his matches, the 22-year-old also spent quality time with his girlfriend as they roamed around the city.In an interview after the game, Shelton acknowledged that his girlfriend turns more eyes than he does in Washington and might probably need protection.&quot;She's definitely more famous than me walking around here. She needs more security walking around the ground. That's for sure,&quot; he said.Ben Shelton earned his first ATP 1000 title at the Canadian Open this year. He also had a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open.