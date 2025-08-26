  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • PICTURE: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman turns up the style in a custom outfit to show her support for the American at the US Open

PICTURE: Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman turns up the style in a custom outfit to show her support for the American at the US Open

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 26, 2025 04:40 GMT
Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman
Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman; All sources - Getty

Ben Shelton's girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, graced the New York major in custom fits to support the World No. 6 as he continues his run for his first major title win. Shelton advanced to the second round, gearing up to take on Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Wednesday, August 27.

Ad

Shelton and Rodman have been dating since this year, and their relationship started making rounds on the internet after a TikTok video went viral in March 2025. Rodman, who plays professional soccer for the Washington Spirits, was sidelined from the field for a persistent back issue, but became a mainstay on the courtside, cheering on her boyfriend as he made strides on the court.

At the US Open, World No. 6 Shelton will strive to claim his first major title, but not without his girlfriend, whom he considers his lucky charm. Rodman entered the New York hardcourt major wearing custom pants: one leg featured ‘Big Ben’ with tennis balls and a racket, while the other had ‘Shelton’ written vertically.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After Shelton trounced Ignacio Buse in the first round 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, the Olympic soccer champion praised the 22-year-old by sharing a clip of the thrilling game on her Instagram story.

"Insanity," Rodman captioned.

Shelton previously thanked his girlfriend for surviving a red-eye flight from California to join him early in the morning at the US Open. However, when he saw he was scheduled at 12 p.m., he imagined how tough it would be for Rodman to survive the day, but they enjoyed their time nonetheless.

Ad
"Taking the red eye and landing at 5 a.m., coming to the match. As soon as I saw that I was first on at 12, I was like, ah, shoot. It's going to be a tough day for her, but yes, it's been really fun," Ben Shelton said.
Ad

Shelton's family, especially his father and coach, Bryan Shelton, have been a constant presence on the sidelines throughout his games.

Ben Shelton once hilariously noted that Trinity Rodman was more popular than him in Washington

Ben Shelton and Rodman at the ATP Tour - Munich... - (Source: Getty)
Ben Shelton and Rodman at the ATP Tour - Munich... - (Source: Getty)

Shelton was a force to be reckoned with at the Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC. He outpaced Mackezie MacDonald and Frances Tiafoe to reach the semifinals but fell to Alejandro Davidovich to end his contention for the title. Besides his matches, the 22-year-old also spent quality time with his girlfriend as they roamed around the city.

Ad

In an interview after the game, Shelton acknowledged that his girlfriend turns more eyes than he does in Washington and might probably need protection.

"She's definitely more famous than me walking around here. She needs more security walking around the ground. That's for sure," he said.

Ben Shelton earned his first ATP 1000 title at the Canadian Open this year. He also had a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications