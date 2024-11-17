PICTURE: Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello & baby son cheer Spaniard on in practice ahead of final tournament of career at Davis Cup Finals

Rafael Nadal's family, including his wife Maria Francisca Perello and baby son have joined him in Malaga as he prepares to bid farewell to professional tennis this coming week. The Spaniard is set to retire after representing Spain at the Davis Cup Finals.

In October, Nadal announced in an emotional video on social media, that he was retiring from tennis in November after playing for Spain in the Davis Cup Finals. He said:

"I'm here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, especially the last two."

Further, in the same video, he also revealed his final tournament.

"But I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country. I think I’ve come full circle, since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Seville in 2004," he added.

On Thursday, November 14, the 22-time Grand Slam champion arrived in Malaga amid much fanfare. He also attended his first practice session soon after.

Recently, his wife and two-year-old son were spotted during his practice session.

The mother-son duo has been traveling with Nadal regularly this season. The pair has cheered on the Spaniard during the final days of his career and will do so again as he takes to the courts this week in Malaga.

"I want a photo" - Billie Jean King's adorable request to Rafael Nadal involving his two-year-old son

Rafael Nadal training ahead of Davis Cup Finals 2024 (Image: Getty)

On Saturday, November 16, Rafael Nadal had a delightful encounter with Billie Jean King during a practice session in Malaga. The meeting between these tennis icons took place as the Billie Jean King Cup, the women’s equivalent of the Davis Cup named in honor of the legendary American, was underway at the same venue.

The 80-year-old warmly complimented Nadal, saying he was "looking good." However, the highlight of their interaction came when King made a heartfelt request to the Spanish star — she wanted a photo with his two-year-old son.

"I want a photo with the baby," she said.

King later took to X and posted about her interaction with Nadal, calling it "special" to spend time with the 38-year-old before his retirement.

Nadal will be joined by Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Martinez, Marcel Granollers, and Roberto Bautista Agut to face the Netherlands featuring Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp, on November 19, in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals.

