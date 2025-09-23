PICTURES: Aryna Sabalenka & Novak Djokovic have surprise reunion amid tennis hiatus; Belarusian's god-daughter steals the show

Aryna Sabalenka recently shared glimpses of herself with Serbian legend, Novak Djokovic and him posing with her god-daughter, Nicole. The Belarusian star lifted the 2025 US Open women's singles trophy after defeating World No. 4, Amanda Anisimova, in the final.Sabalenka, the winner of 21 WTA Tour-level singles titles, surpassed Jessica Pegula in the semi-final, former World No. 13 Leylah Fernandez and others to reach the final. During her career, she has clinched two Australian Open titles and two US Open titles so far.Through her recent Instagram stories, the Minsk, Belarus, native shared a glimpse of her practice session with one of the greatest players of all time, Novak Djokovic and another picture featured Djokovic posing with her goddaughter, Nicole. For her first picture, she wrote: &quot;@djokernole With The GOAT 🤯🥵&quot;In her second picture, she added: &quot;Much better this time 😂&quot;Screenshot of Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram stories | Source: IG/arynasabalenkaAfter her 2025 Miami Open semi-final win against Italian Jasmine Paolini, Aryna Sabalenka attended an interview with her goddaughter, Nicole. While introducing her, she said: &quot;She is my goddaughter, she is waving to all of you guys. She is sweet. She said yes, If she said yes then yeah, I played well.&quot;Sabalenka will not be seen in action at the 2025 China Open, as she has withdrawn from the WTA 1000 Tournament due to a minor injury.Aryna Sabalenka reflects on learning an important lesson after winning the 2025 US Open titleAryna Sabalenka at the Stella Artois Hosts its Third Annual “Let’s Do Dinner” Celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City - Source: GettyDuring her US Open finals press conference, Sabalenka reflected on learning a significant lesson after suffering defeats in two Grand Slam finals.&quot;After Australia Open, I thought that the right way would be just to forget it and move on. But then the same thing happened at the French Open. So after French Open, I figured that okay, maybe it's time for me to sit back and to look at those finals and to maybe learn something,&quot; she said. (1:52 onwards)She continued (2:45 onwards): &quot;I decided for myself that I'm going to control my emotions. I will, I'm not going to let them take control over me... I really hope it will never happen again if I'm going to be playing another finals.&quot;Sabalenka lost the 2025 French Open final to Coco Gauff and the 2025 Australian Open final to Madison Keys.