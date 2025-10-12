PICTURES: Boris Becker & pregnant wife Lilian cool off with romantic vacation in luxury hotel; get sweet message from Monica Seles

Former German tennis player and Tennis Hall of Fame member Boris Becker shared glimpses of his vacation with his wife, Lilian Carvalho Monteiro, in Italy. Becker and Lilian got married last year and are frequently seen making appearances at notable events. The couple is also on the pathway to becoming parents, which Becker announced a few months ago. Amidst this, the couple spent some of their time in Italy at a luxurious hotel, Splendido in Portofino. Becker shared a few pictures from this vacation on his Instagram handle as they posed near a seaside restaurant and, swimming pool. Becker's post also featured glimpses of some of the delicacies the couple had during this vacation. The caption of his post read: &quot;We follow the light… Enjoying the last rays of sunshine ☀️🇮🇹 Happy Sunday!!!&quot; Here are the pictures: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNine-time Grand Slam champion Monica Seles reacted to Becker's post and dropped a two-word message to express her love for the couple. She commented:&quot;Beautiful couple ❤️❤️&quot; Screenshot of Seles' comment on Becker's post (Image via: @borisbeckerofficial on Instagram)Just a few weeks ago, Boris Becker and Lilian Carvalho Monteiro also attended the BILD 100 Gala together. Boris Becker recounts the chapter when he first met Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro Boris Becker (Image via: Getty)Boris Becker recently shed light on the chapter when he first met Lilian Carvalho Monteiro. Speaking in a recent podcast, the former German player revealed that he met with his now-wife, Lilian, back in 2018 during one of his friend's birthday parties in Frankfurt. Additionally, Becker also mentioned that he found Lilian quite interesting after this meeting, and he began visiting the latter in Frankfurt more often following it. Becker said (via High Performance podcast, 1:35:22 onwards): &quot;We met a while ago in 2018 by accident. An Italian friend of mine in Frankfurt he had a birthday; he turned 50. His name is Michaela, and she was his friend as well, so when I spotted her for the first time and I knew then she was friends with Michaela and then his wife.&quot; &quot;You know, in 2018, I was in trouble, I was insolvent, I was not in a good state at all, so I met her and I thought she was interesting and I ended up going back to Frankfurt every couple of weeks.&quot; During the podcast, Boris Becker also revealed that Lilian Carvalho Monteiro refused to meet him alone initially, and they would meet only when their common friend was present among them.