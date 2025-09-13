  • home icon
PICTURES: Coco Gauff & boyfriend Jalen Sera take their dating life adventures across New York as American continues recovery ahead of Asian swing

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 13, 2025 16:29 GMT
Image via: Jalen Sera and Coco Gauff (Image via: @jalensera on IG and Getty)
Coco Gauff shared glimpses of her time with her boyfriend, Jalen Sera, in New York City. Notably, the American tennis player's boyfriend is a music artist by profession and is from Atlanta.

The 2025 Roland Garros champion made her relationship public with Sera earlier this year. Since then, they have made several public appearances, including their date nights. Notably, Gauff's boyfriend is also a massive supporter of her tennis endeavors and has been frequently seen cheering for her.

After a disappointing US Open exit a few weeks ago, Gauff joined her boyfriend in New York City to spend some time together. Gauff shared a few pictures from this time on her Instagram handle, where the duo could be seen visiting several places around the city and enjoying delicious meals. She remarked in her caption:

"i wanna play tag on a big playground with 8 people"

Here are the pictures:

This comes just ahead of Coco Gauff's time at the Asian swing, starting in a few weeks, where she is expected to be competing in the China Open. Her US Open was marked by a Round of 16 exit after defeat to Naomi Osaka. Before heading to the Flushing Meadows, Gauff had a brief run at the Cincinnati Masters, where she lost in the quarterfinals to Jasmine Paolini.

Coco Gauff shed light on her 2025 US Open defeat to Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff (Image via: Getty)
Coco Gauff made her feelings known after a defeat to Naomi Osaka in the 2025 US Open Round of 16. Gauff was beaten by Osaka 3-6, 2-6 in straight sets during the match.

Speaking in an interview after the match, Gauff admitted that her returns were not up to the mark during this match. Additionally, the American player also mentioned that she was trying not to get bogged down after this defeat and focusing on the positives. She said (via the BBC):

"I felt so discombobulated on the court, because I was serving well but not returning well. The last two years, everybody can agree that's like a weird thought. I think there's a lot of positives to take from this tournament and I'm trying to be positive. I promise you that, I don't feel that way right now, but I am not going to let this crush me."

Notably, Coco Gauff's Grand Slam prowess this season has been highlighted by her victory at the French Open. Besides that, the American player hasn't been able to cross the final four in any of the other Grand Slams.

