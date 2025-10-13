PICTURES: Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini & others light up Ningbo Open players' party in chic casual outfits

Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini and several other WTA stars were in attendance at the 2025 Ningbo Open players' party. For some of the players, the event came merely days after the conclusion of their respective campaigns at the Wuhan Open.Elena Rybakina, the No. 3 seed in the Ningbo Open singles main draw, sported a white t-shirt, an unbuttoned grey suit, a pair of jeans and a pair of casual shoes. Meanwhile, Andreeva, the top seed at the WTA 500 event, wore a brown top, a full-sleeve denim shirt as a jacket and a short denim skirt as well. Second seed Paolini's look resembled that of Rybakina's, with the only difference being the Italian's black suit.Other WTA stars who were caught on camera attending the players' party in Ningbo include Belinda Bencic, Victoria Mboko, Diana Shnaider, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Veronika Kudermetova, Dayana Yastremska, McCartney Kessler, Clara Tauson, Liudmila Samsonova, and home hopes and namesakes Wang Xinyu and Wang Xiyu.2025 Ningbo Open Player Party Highlights 🇨🇳📸 byu/throwaway-25434 intennisElena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini featured prominently at the recently-concluded Wuhan Open, where Coco Gauff won the title after defeating compatriot Jessica Pegula in the final.Elena Rybakina registered QF finish at Wuhan Open; Mirra Andreeva imploded in opener while Jasmine Paolini reached last fourElena Rybakina in action at the 2025 Wuhan Open (Source: Getty)Elena Rybakina was the No. 8 seed in Wuhan, and the Kazakh reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event with wins over Jaqueline Cristian and Linda Noskova. However, in the last eight, Rybakina's title hopes were dashed by defending champion and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka herself was eliminated by Jessica Pegula in the semis.Mirra Andreeva made news at the 2025 Wuhan Open for all the wrong reasons, with the Russian failing to keep a check on her emotions in multiple instances during her ill-fated second-round opener against veteran Laura Siegemund. Despite winning the first set against the German, Andreeva's performance deteriorated and allowed Siegemund to clinch a memorable comeback victory against the teenager.However, Andreeva should be optimistic heading into her Ningbo Open campaign given the fact that she finished last year's edition of the tournament as the runner-up to Daria Kasatkina.Jasmine Paolini's run in Wuhan this year was a memorable one. Most notably, the Italian dismantled former No. 1 and six-time Major champion Iga Swiatek's title chances in the quarterfinals, beating the Pole 6-1, 6-2. However, Paolini couldn't produce the same type of display against eventual champion Coco Gauff in the semis, with the American coming out on top with a 6-4, 6-3 win.