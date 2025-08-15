PICTURES: Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez shows herself 'hitting on' him as Bulgarian turns tennis coach in adorable outing

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend, Eiza Gonzalez, shared glimpses of them enjoying an adorable tennis session. Due to an injury suffered at Wimbledon, the former recently announced his withdrawal from the 2025 US Open.

Ad

Dimitrov has won nine ATP Tour singles titles and is considered one of the top-ranked Bulgarian players of all time. He has been dating Mexican actress and singer, Gonzalez, since early 2025. She was seen cheering him on at the Madrid Open. The couple went public with their relationship during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in July.

Eiza Gonzalez shared adorable glimpses of her tennis practice session with Grigor Dimitrov on her Instagram story. She captioned her picture:

Ad

Trending

"How do we think my tennis skills are? 😂"

For the second picture, Gonzalez wrote:

"I'm hitting on my coach 😇"

Screenshots of Eiza Gonzalez's Instagram stories | Source: IG/eizagonzalez

Gonzalez is well-known for her work in films and TV series, including Fountain of Youth, Baby Driver and 3 Body Problem.

Ad

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov clinched his most recent title at the 2024 Brisbane International and is the player with the most wins in the history of the tournament. He reached the 2025 Miami Open semifinals and at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, he recorded his 100th career Grand Slam win.

Dimitrov withdrew from his round of 16 match against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner after suffering from a pectoral injury in the third set. He was two sets up and appeared en route to victory. The Italian progressed as a result, and later won the men's singles title.

Ad

Eiza Gonzalez penned a heartfelt note for boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov's 34th birthday

Eiza Gonzalez at Apple's "Fountain Of Youth" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

On May 16, Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov turned 34, and his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez shared her heartfelt wishes via a post on Instagram.

Ad

"Happiest bday to the man of my dreams. @grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible."

She continued:

"To the kindest most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️"

The actress has been publicly offering Dimitrov her support since his retirement from the 2025 Wimbledon Championship due to injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More