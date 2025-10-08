  • home icon
PICTURES: Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez turns up the glamor in chic all-denim pantsuit at Paris Fashion Week

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Oct 08, 2025 19:46 GMT
Eiza Gonzalez and Grigor Dimitrov (Image via: Getty)

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend and Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez recently shared glimpses of her time at the Paris Fashion Week 2025. Dimitrov and Gonzalez made their relationship official a few months ago and have since been seen in several public events.

The couple has been seen enjoying themselves on the tennis court together and also attended a Prada event in recent weeks. Just a few days later, Dimitrov's girlfriend, Gonzalez, who has featured in several top movies such as the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, attended the prestigious Paris Fashion Week.

The event took place between September 29 and October 7 at the Palais de Tokyo. Gonzalez shared a few pictures from the event on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen donning an all-denim pantsuit. The caption of the post read:

"@thombrowne w. @mr_puryear 🏹"

Here are the pictures:

Grigor Dimitrov is currently on an injury break and has been out for several months this season. He last played against Jannik Sinner in the 4th round of Wimbledon in July, which he had to eventually withdraw from due to a chest muscle tear, despite having the upper hand in the match.

Grigor Dimitrov penned a heartfelt message after withdrawing from the Wimbledon Championships due to an injury

Grigor Dimitrov (Image via: Getty)

Grigor Dimitrov shared a heartfelt message after being forced to withdraw from the match against Jannik Sinner at the Wimbledon Championships 2025. Sinner got an advantage after Dimitrov's withdrawal and advanced to the next round despite being down in the match, and eventually went on to win the finals after beating Carlos Alcaraz.

In an Instagram post after his withdrawal, Dimitrov expressed his disappointment in not being able to continue the match. Additionally, the 34-year-old also thanked his family, friends, and fellow tennis players for their support and messages. He wrote:

"Sometimes the heart wants to keep going… but the universe has a different plan for us. Having to withdraw from this match at Wimbledon was one of the most painful moments of my career."'
"Thank you for the overwhelming wave of love - from family, friends, fans, colleagues, to the entire tennis community… your messages have genuinely lifted me through these hard times. Thank you all. Truly. Recovery starts now. I’ll see you all soon," he added.

During his time off the court, Grigor Dimitrov made notable changes to his coaching entourage. The Bulgarian player split from his coach, Jamie Delgado, and announced this via a post on his social media. He had also claimed that he would be ready to return to the court soon.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
