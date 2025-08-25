"Please fire John McEnroe" - Fans slam American legend over his 'shameless' commentary in Novak Djokovic & Ben Shelton's matches at US Open

John McEnroe was on commentary duties for Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton's respective matches on day one of first-round main draw action at the 2025 US Open. However, McEnroe's commentary, particularly during the Serb's match, left several tennis fans angered.

Shelton got his men's singles campaign underway at Flushing Meadows with a first-round clash against qualifier Ignacio Buse from Peru. The American, the No. 6 seed, registered a relatively straightforward 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win. While commentating on the contest, McEnroe wrongly referred to Buse as a lucky loser when in fact, the Peruvian won all three of his qualifying matches.

Irked by the former No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion's mistake, one fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"PLEASE FIRE JOHN MCENROE @espn @ABC IGNACIO BUSE QUALIFIED ON HIS OWN MERIT!!!! NEVER A LUCKY LOSER..... I BEG OF YOU IF YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE COMMENTATORS ON MATCHES HAVE THEM KNOW THE OPPONENTS !!!!! This is prob their only time getting any media coverage so PLEASE!"

"HE (Buse) LITERALLY WON Q3 AND WAS THE FIRST ATP TO QUALIFY THERE OUT OF THE 6 SECTIONS??? He also came back from a break down in the 2nd set at that match vs. Kimmer there helloooooo--- 😭 Here we go again," weighed in another.

John McEnroe has faced flak in the past for seemingly not doing his homework about lower-ranked players before calling their matches.

The 66-year-old was subject to even greater criticism from Novak Djokovic fans, who took offense at McEnroe's commentary during the Serb's first-round outing against home hope Learner Tien. The 24-time Slam winner struggled physically at times during the match and played through the pain of a bloodied blister on the big toe of his right foot before beating the teenager 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2.

"Djokovic obviously injured and can barely walk after some points and John McEnroe/Chris Fowler shamelessly cheering on Tien to take advantage. Djoker wins the 2nd set anyway. Low Lifes! #USOpen2025," wrote one.

"Why is it so inconceivable to McEnroe and Chris Fowler that Djokovic is struggling because he’s damn near 40 playing someone half his age?" another questioned.

"McEnroe completely ruins my U.S. Open experience every year. I wish he’d shut the f**k up!!," another fan chimed in.

"Kind of incredible how much of an a**hole John McEnroe is but can’t expect much from old straight white guys I guess," added one.

Fans slammed John McEnroe's commentary at Wimbledon 2025 as well

John McEnroe (left) in the commentary booth during the fourth-round match between Grigor Dimitrov and Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Fans who had tuned into watch this year's Wimbledon Championships on TV or via livestream were not impressed with the American legend's pronunciation of several player names during the course of the grass Major. According to fans, McEnroe kept mispronouncing Novak Djokovic, Alex de Minaur and Flavio Cobolli's names.

Further anger was directed towards the tennis legend when fans listened to him commentating on the women's singles final at SW19 between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova.

However, despite fans' pleas, it's unlikely that John McEnroe's role as commentator at the 2025 US Open will come under threat.

