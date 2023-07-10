Tennis fans were divided following the chair umpire’s controversial decision to impose Mirra Andreeva with a point penalty during the final moments of her Wimbledon clash against Madison Keys.

On Monday, July 10, American Madison Keys took on rising star Mirra Andreeva in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The 16-year-old Russian was off to a commanding start as she snatched the opener 6-3 despite losing her opening game of the match. Andreeva also led 4-1 in the second set, and looked poised to make her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal on her Wimbledon debut.

Keys, however, took hold of the set and leveled the score. She then clinched the second set in the tiebreak and forced a decider. The American broke Mirra Andreeva in the second game of the third set and took a 3-0 lead. She held her serve throughout the decider and challenged the teenage opponent in the final game as she served to stay in the match at 2-5 down.

At 40-40 in the final game, Mirra Andreeva slipped and toppled over after losing a point, throwing her racquet in the process. Noticing her reaction, the chair umpire slapped her with a point penalty. The 16-year-old had previously received one other warning for racquet abuse.

“I didn’t throw the racquet. I slid and I fell. No. It’s wrong decision. Do you understand what you’re doing? I didn’t throw the racquet! I slipped! Yes! I did slip!” Andreeva argued.

Marty @Svitoflopina was this a right call or not?? thoughts!

was this a right call or not?? thoughts!

The umpire did not budge and Keys was thus granted a match point, which she failed to capitalize on. However, the American eventually closed out the encounter 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2. She was given a cold handshake by Mirra Andreeva, who refused to shake the umpire’s hand.

Tennis fans were divided over the chair umpire’s controversial call in the crucial moments of the match. Many called the decision ‘unfair’ and agreed with Andreeva’s account of the incident.

“Harsh. There was a little bit frustration there, but it’s not like she broke her racket, and she did lose a balance and was going to drop the racket anyway. Not to mention the score, to just give a MP to the opponent for this... Nah. Umpires should have more understanding,” one fan said.

anna12345 @anna12345marko @Svitoflopina Harsh. There was a little bit frustration there, but it's not like she broke her racket, and she did lose a balance and was going to drop the racket anyway. Not to mention the score, to just give a MP to the opponent for this... Nah. Umpires should have more understanding.

"She absolutely threw her racket into the ground. That was no 'drop'!" another fan opined.

MartynS @MartynS61 @jamesgraysport She absolutely threw her racket into the ground. That was no 'drop'!

Others, however, felt the point penalty was warranted, seeing as she had already received a first warning prior to the incident. Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Alex Lindsay @alexlindsay29 @Svitoflopina She got a warning for flicking her racket at the end of the first set. As this was the 2nd time, I think the point penalty sucks but it's fair in the right order

Toni Corbett @ToniMCorbett @TennisPodcast She showed her age and inexperience today. Time will tell if she can learn to take a loss in a better way

Mel2022 @Imeldaliliana1 @Wimbledon @Madison_Keys Mirra need to learn from her idol. Strong mentality and being humble on court.

KhulisaC @KhulisaC @Wimbledon @Madison_Keys Looks like the teen has learned the salty WTA handshake super fast!

Martin Gambrell @MartinGambrell @Exologicus @Wimbledon @Madison_Keys 'Stage of the game' is irrelevant. It was a violation and she had already been warned. It's tough because she's young but she has a great future ahead and controlling her emotions will be one of the learning points.

John Doe @JohnDoe1482867 @wow_agatha @Wimbledon @Madison_Keys She was cheated by the most trivial penalty points I have ever seen and a gifted match point to boot.

Federico @feddamilano @Wimbledon @Madison_Keys What a great umpires you have, huh? Don't want to see her near a tennis court for the rest of this tournament ever again

Carolus Tonibus @LupusInFabulaUK @Wimbledon

Many thanks @Madison_Keys Can we please make sure the umpire is not going to be chairing again?

dorafatehi @dorafatehi @Svitoflopina Lmao, I'm unable to understand the replies that want to justify that the code violation was valid. It is so obvious from this video that her foot got stuck, she lost balance and tried to regain that by letting go of the racquet

Philip Woodward @PhilipW15449921 @TennisPodcast Poor decision by the umpire at that stage of the match particularly as she slipped!

Denis @DenisDraia @TennisPodcast Don't blame her, there was no need for that decision at that stage of the match.

Pina Colada Addict @PinaColadaAdd @Svitoflopina She was clearly slipped and not intentionally dropped racket, that umpire is… so ridiculous discrimination against a young promising player. Not sure if she dare to do that facing Djko or other mature players.

Mário Rui @rui07482624 @TennisPodcast The umpire was shit all game, bad corrections,missed some easy calls and did not understand the slip situation! A shame the umpire wasn't on the level of both players

Mirra Andreeva rises to new career-high ranking following Wimbledon campaign

Andreeva at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Mirra Andreeva has had a meteoric rise since turning pro in 2022. The 16-year-old was the 2023 girls’ singles Australian Open runner-up. In the following months, she won two ITF tournaments and received a wildcard to contest the 2023 Madrid Open.

Ranked No. 194 at the time, Andreeva staged an impressive run in the Spanish capital, making the Round of 16. She eventually bowed out against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. The teenager then battled her way through the qualifiers to reach the third round of the French Open on her Grand Slam debut. She was knocked out by 2022 finalist Coco Gauff.

At the ongoing Wimbledon Championships, Mirra Andreeva similarly entered the main draw as a qualifier. Thanks to her fourth-round appearance at the event, the Russian is set to make her top 100 debut and currently stands at a career-high live ranking of World No. 64.

