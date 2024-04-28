Post-Novak Djokovic partnership, Goran Ivanisevic reveals his plans for next coaching stint

Novak Djokovic's former coach Goran Ivanisevic recently disclosed whether he will take up a new client in the upcoming months.

Djokovic and Ivanisevic parted ways last month after the former turned in a subpar string of results in the first few months of 2024. The Croat had been an integral part of the Serb's post-prime career success, guiding him to nine Major titles and four year-end No. 1 finishes since joining his team in mid-2019.

While Novak Djokovic, who has yet to win a title this season, thanked the former Wimbledon champion for his services in an Instagram post at the time of their split, he did claim that their partnership had its "ups and downs".

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago," Novak Djokovic wrote on Instagram last month. "Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid."

Goran Ivanisevic recently admitted to the Serbian tabloid Sportal.rs that he will take a break from coaching for a few months to focus on his personal life. He added, however, that he will likely join forces with a budding young player when he returns to the scene.

"I said I won't do anything until September. I'm resting, I'll go with my son to the European Football Championship, then Umag, then the summer..." Ivanisevic said. "I'm going back to Tour for sure, but I'll see with whom. It will probably be a young tennis player."

"They know each other very well" - Goran Ivanisevic approves of Novak Djokovic-Nenad Zimonjic collaboration

Nenad Zimonjic was in his friend's corner at Monte-Carlo earlier this month

Novak Djokovic had his good friend and former pro Nenad Zimonjic as his temporary coach during this month's Monte-Carlo Masters, where he made the semifinals.

When asked about the partnership at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards, and whether he would like to prolong it, the Serb gave a rather non-committal answer.

"I had a really good time with Nenad Zimonjic as my coach in the last three weeks," Djokovic said at a press conference. "So you know, we are talking about continuing and seeing – let’s see."

In that context, Ivanisevic was also asked to give his thoughts on Zimonjic possibly joining the 24-time Major winner's camp on a full-time basis. In response, the 52-year-old maintained that his former ward needed a familiar figure in his team and pushed for the former doubles World No. 1 as his coach.

"Ziki (Nenad Zimonjic) and I are great friends, we talk to each other every day. He doesn't need a better man than him," he said. "They know each other very well, the culture is the same, Ziki was his selector, he knows his soul, and he needs a man who knows him well."

