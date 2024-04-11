"Pray for Daniil Medvedev's wife";"Clay refereeing is joke": Fans divided over Russian's heated dispute over line calls again during Monte-Carlo loss

Daniil Medvedev got caught up in a heated argument over disputed line calls during the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, stirring up a debate among tennis fans worldwide.

Medvedev suffered a 3-6, 5-7 defeat against his compatriot Karen Khachanov in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament on April 11. He vented his frustration at officials for the second day in a row, arguing that a disputed decision he believed was incorrect significantly impacted the result.

When the second set was tied 5-5, Medvedev thought one of Khachanov's forehands was out, even though it was called in. The decision gave Khachanov two break points, but later the replay showed that the ball was indeed out. Medvedev served a double fault afterwards and displayed his frustration by throwing his racquet into the sideboards.

Daniil Medvedev then escalated the issue by bringing it to the attention of the chair umpire and the tournament supervisor. He called out the disputed line calls and argued that it was not his responsibility to referee the matches correctly.

"Who will take action?" Medvedev said. "Yesterday the ball is out. It’s called in. This ball is out there. Who will take responsibility? It’s not my responsibility to referee the matches. It’s this guy in the glasses. He doesn’t need glasses because he doesn't see anything."

"It’s 15-30 at 5-5. He should be out of the clay court circle... Why? It’s the 2nd day in a row. Open your eyes. Open your freaking eyes. Do something. It’s out," he added.

Tennis fans have now turned to X (formerly Twitter) to express their reactions to Medvedev's vocal criticism of the line calls. Some believe that Medvedev was right in speaking out and that clay court umpiring was a "joke."

"He was right. Clay refereeing is a joke," one fan wrote.

"He was right vs Monfils and he was right today I’d be frustrated too," another wrote.

"Truth is that ball was out in a very important moment.. like yesterday. Daniil is right to be mad. This is clay. There are marks. A clear ball out, and no one calls it. Change the rules. If its out its out," one account tweeted.

However, some fans opined that Daniil Medvedev's behavior was unacceptable and likened it to that of a "toddler."

"I love to see him lose Millionaire acting like a toddler Worse than Kyrgios, Nick is actually fun to watch," one fan wrote.

"So we had two Karens on the court today?" another posted.

"Bro I pray for his wife man," one account chimed in.

Daniil Medvedev faced a similar situation during Monte-Carlo Masters 2R match against Gael Monfils

Daniil Medvedev arguing with umpire Mohamed Lahyani

Daniil Medvedev faced a similar situation during his Monte-Carlo Masters second-round match against Gael Monfils on April 10, where he defeated the Frenchman 6-2, 6-4.

During the second set, Medvedev was displeased when one of Monfils' shots was called in despite being out. Later on, another shot by the World No. 40 was initially called in, but umpire Mohamed Lahyani intervened and called it out.

The Russian later voiced his frustration at Lahyani during the changeover and criticized the system.

"It’s a freaking joke it’s out how did I lose the game when it’s out? It's out, it's out! F**king s**t," Medvedev said.

"How can you apologize? That was a freaking game, it's a freaking... sport man. I don't know how to.... Oh my god! You guys are getting ridiculous. With Hawk-Eye live, you don't see anything," he added.

